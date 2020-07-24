The [email protected] panel for Twentieth Century Studios’ The New Mutants began by scrolling through the many opening dates the film’s had postponed for various reasons. Most recently it was pushed back to August 28, 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic forcing theaters to close down. Who wants to bet it won’t open in August?

The panel then got into the nitty-gritty of the characters with a Q&A featuring cast members Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones), Anya Taylor-Joy (Glass), Charlie Heaton (Stranger Things), Alice Braga (Predators), Blu Hunt (The Originals) and Henry Zaga (13 Reasons Why). Writer/director Josh Boone and graphic artist Bill Sienkiewicz also participated in the panel which, among other tidbits, revealed the film’s first few minutes (see below).

The X-Men film is produced by Simon Kinberg, Karen Rosenfelt, and Lauren Shuler Donner, with Stan Lee and Michele Imperato Stabile executive producing. Knate Lee co-wrote the screenplay.

The Plot:

Twentieth Century Studios in association with Marvel Entertainment presents The New Mutants, an original horror thriller set in an isolated hospital where a group of young mutants is being held for psychiatric monitoring. When strange occurrences begin to take place, both their new mutant abilities and their friendships will be tested as they battle to try and make it out alive.