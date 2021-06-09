Netflix is teasing the upcoming second season of the coming of age drama Outer Banks with a one-minute trailer that finds John B. (Chase Stokes) and Sarah (Madelyn Cline) relaxing on a beach. Meanwhile, John and Sarah’s friends are mourning their deaths.

Season two’s cast also includes Madison Bailey (Kiara), Jonathan Daviss (Pope), Rudy Pankow (J.J.), Austin North (Topper), Drew Starkey (Rafe Cameron), and Charles Esten (Ward Cameron). Elizabeth Mitchell (Limbrey), Caroline Arapoglou (Rose), Carlacia Grant (Cleo), Julia Antonelli (Wheezie Cameron), Deion Smith (Kelce), Cullen Moss (Deputy Shoupe), and Nicholas Cirillo (Barry) are also featured in the new season.

“Season 2 is going to test our crew like never before. We’ve turned up the dial on everything fans loved about season one – more mystery, more romance and higher stakes. It’s a full-throttle, action-packed adventure and these photos offer a glimpse into the next chapter for our Pogues. All we can say for now is buckle up, it’s going to be a wild ride,” said executive producers/series creators Jonas Pate, Josh Pate, and Shannon Burke.

The 10 episode second season will premiere on July 30, 2021.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

Outer Banks is a coming of age story that follows a tight-knit group of local teens (the “Pogues”) in the beach vacation destination of the Outer Banks of North Carolina. After their near-death escape, Season Two finds John B & Sarah on the run – and in over their heads – in the Bahamas.

New friends also bring new foes as they’re back on the trail of the gold, while the stakes for Kiara, Pope, and JJ rapidly escalate at home. The $400M is still in the game, but will the uncovering of a new-found secret reunite the group for a fresh mission? The adventure of a lifetime awaits, but uncharted waters ahead mean our Pogues must do all they can to make it out alive.







