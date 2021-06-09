The first trailer for Searchlight Pictures’ The Eyes of Tammy Faye has just dropped, launching what’s sure to be the start of the studio’s Oscar campaign. Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield normally look nothing like either Tammy Faye or Jim Bakker but gobs of makeup, combined with their acting skills, and both are completely transformed into these controversial, disgraced televangelists. And Chastain’s voice as Tammy Faye is pitch-perfect.

In addition to two-time Oscar nominee Jessica Chastain (The Help, Zero Dark Thirty) and Oscar nominee Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge), the cast includes Cherry Jones, Fredric Lehne, Louis Cancelmi, Sam Jaeger, Gabriel Olds, Mark Wystrach, and Vincent D’Onofrio.

Michael Showalter (The Big Sick) directed from a screenplay by Abe Sylvia. Chastain, Kelly Carmichael, Rachel Shane, and Gigi Pritzker produced.

Searchlight Pictures has set a September 17, 2021 theatrical release.

The Plot:

The Eyes of Tammy Faye is an intimate look at the extraordinary rise, fall and redemption of televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker. In the 1970s and 80s, Tammy Faye and her husband, Jim Bakker, rose from humble beginnings to create the world’s largest religious broadcasting network and theme park, and were revered for their message of love, acceptance and prosperity. Tammy Faye was legendary for her indelible eyelashes, her idiosyncratic singing, and her eagerness to embrace people from all walks of life. However, it wasn’t long before financial improprieties, scheming rivals, and scandal toppled their carefully constructed empire.







