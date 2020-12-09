Outlander stars Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish are helping spread a little holiday cheer with a new holiday yule log video. Heughan and McTavish – dressed in kilts, of course – sit in comfy chairs in front of the yule log, passing the time with whisky and a book.

Starz released the special holiday video in support of the upcoming eight-episode series, Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham. The travel series will premiere in early 2021 and features the two friends participating in a buddy road trip, which actually sounds like the perfect way to fill those empty hours as we endure another droughtlander.

And speaking of suffering through droughtlander, Starz will be airing a season five Outlander marathon beginning at 10:15am PT/ET on Friday, December 25, 2020.

Starz issued the following description of the Men in Kilts series featuring the two handsome Scots in kilts:

“Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham is a fun-filled buddy travelogue through Scotland led by Outlander stars Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish. The two will reunite for an epic adventure, exploring their heritage and meeting an incredible collection of people who truly showcase what it means to be Scottish. The half-hour, eight-episode series offers the duo’s one-of-a-kind perspective on everything from Clans and The Battle of Culloden to whisky tasting and folk dancing, with Sam and Graham’s witty banter and hijinks leading the way.

Whether hanging off the edge of a cliff, wrangling a flock of wild sheep or discovering the true legacy of their Outlander characters, both men dive head first into each and every experience.”

Two blokes on the adventure of a lifetime. #MenInKilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham is coming soon to @STARZ. pic.twitter.com/cpEUZdyk7w — Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham (@MenInKiltsSTARZ) June 10, 2020









