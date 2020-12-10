‘Greenland’ Trailer: Gerard Butler Races an Incoming Comet

Gerard Butler (Angel Has Fallen) and Morena Baccarin (Gotham) play parents attempting to save their family from an apocalyptic event – an incoming comet – in the action thriller, Greenland. A new trailer’s just arrived for the drama directed by Ric Roman Waugh from a screenplay by Chris Sparling.

Joining Gerard Butler and Morena Baccarin in the apocalyptic drama are David Denman, Hope Davis, Roger Dale Floyd, Andrew Bachelor, Merrin Dungey, Holt McCallany, and Scott Glenn. Butler produces with Basil Iwanyk, Sèbastian Raybaud, and Alan Siegel.

STXfilms will release the film on demand on December 18, 2020. The MPAA’s rated Greenland PG-13 for intense sequences of disaster action, some violence, bloody images, and brief strong language

The Plot:

A family fights for survival as a planet-killing comet races to Earth. John Garrity (Butler), his estranged wife Allison (Baccarin), and young son Nathan make a perilous journey to their only hope for sanctuary. Amid terrifying news accounts of cities around the world being leveled by the comet’s fragments, the Garrity’s experience the best and worst in humanity.

As the countdown to global apocalypse approaches zero, their incredible trek culminates in a desperate and last-minute flight to a possible safe haven.