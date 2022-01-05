Hulu’s new trailer for the Pam & Tommy limited series provides a good look at Lily James as Pamela Anderson and Sebastian Stan as Tommy Lee. The trailer and new poster for the series teased as “the greatest love story ever sold” confirms James and Stan did a good job of capturing the couple – with plenty of assistance from the hair and makeup team.

In addition to Lily James and Sebastian Stan, the limited series’ cast includes Seth Rogen, Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling, Andrew Dice Clay, Pepi Sonuga, Spenser Granese, and Mozhan Marnò.

Craig Gillespie directed the eight-episode series, and Robert Siegel and DV DeVincentis are the writers, executive producers, and co-showrunners. Point Grey’s Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, and Alex McAtee also executive produce along with Gillespie, Chip Vucelich, Sarah Gubbins, Dave Franco, and Dylan Sellers. Annapurna’s Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle, and Ali Krug are also involved as executive producers.

The Plot, Courtesy of Hulu:

Set in the Wild West early days of the Internet, Pam & Tommy is based on the incredible true story of the Pamela Anderson (James) and Tommy Lee (Stan) sex tape. Stolen from the couple’s home by a disgruntled contractor (Rogen), the video went from underground bootleg-VHS curiosity to full-blown global sensation when it hit the Web in 1997.

A love story, crime caper and cautionary tale rolled into one, the eight-part original limited series explores the intersection of privacy, technology and celebrity, tracing the origins of our current Reality TV Era to a stolen tape seen by millions but meant to have an audience of just two.







