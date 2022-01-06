Tobias Menzies to Star in Lincoln Assassination Limited Series

Tobias Menzies (The Crown, Outlander) is set to star in Apple TV+’s true crime limited series Manhunt. Created by Monica Beletsky (Fargo, Leftovers) and based on James Swanson’s bestselling book, the limited series focuses on the events surrounding President Abraham Lincoln’s assassination.

Emmy Award winner Tobias Menzies will play Edwin Stanton, “Lincoln’s war secretary and friend, who was driven nearly to madness by the need to catch John Wilkes Booth and to carry out Lincoln’s legacy.”

Beletsky is the showrunner and executive produces along with Layne Eskridge and Manhunt: The 12-Day Chase for Lincoln’s Killer author James Swanson. The limited series will be produced by Apple Studios and co-produced by Lionsgate, in association with POV Entertainment, Walden Media, and 3 Arts Entertainment. 3 Arts’ Michael Rotenberg and Richard Abate will serve as executive producers along with Walden Media’s Frank Smith and Naia Cucukov.

Carl Franklin (Devil in a Blue Dress, Mindhunter) is on board to direct and executive produce.

Apple TV+ released the following description of the limited series:

“Part historical fiction, part conspiracy thriller, Manhunt will take audiences into the aftermath of the first American presidential assassination and the fight to preserve and protect the ideals that were the foundation of Lincoln’s Reconstruction plans – issues that reverberate into the present day. The series strongly features Black historical figures whose lives intertwined with the escape, manhunt and subsequent high-crimes investigation, including Mary Simms, a former slave of the doctor who treated Booth’s injury and gave him safe harbor after his crime.”







