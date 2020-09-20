‘Pandora’ Season 2 Episode 1 Photos: Preview of “Things Have Changed”

The sci-fi action series Pandora returns to The CW’s primetime lineup on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at 8pm ET/PT. Season two episode one, “Things Have Changed,” was directed by Brett Simmons and written by Mark A. Altman.

The season two cast includes Priscilla Quintana as Jax Zhou, Oliver Dench as Xander, Tina Casciani as Tierney, and Ben Radcliffe as Ralen. Noah Huntley plays Professor Donovan Osborn, Akshay Kumar is Jett Annamali, Nicole Castillo-Mavromatis is Zazi Nichols, and Vikash Bhai plays Professor Martin Shral.

“Things Have Changed” Plot: SEASON PREMIERE – Jax (Quintana) and Xander (Dench), now both working for the Earth Confederacy Intelligence Services, attempt to track down the fugitive Tierney (Casciani) and discover she is searching for a destructive weapon that can potentially destroy the entire Universe. Meanwhile, Jax comes face-to-face with a woman she never expected to see again: her mother, Eve (guest star Roxanne McKee.)

Pandora Description, Courtesy of The CW:

Set in the year 2199, Pandora is a sci-fi action series about a resourceful young woman who has lost everything but finds a new life at Earth’s Space Training Academy where she and her friends learn to defend the Galaxy from threats, both alien and human. With time running out before the universe is annihilated by an enigmatic alien race, only a misfit band of heroes – the “Pandora,” Jax, along with her friends, Captain Xander Duvall and the alien Ralen, can save us all from destruction.