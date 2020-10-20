‘Pandora’ Season 2 Episode 4 Photos: Preview of “Beyond Here Lies Nothin'”

The CW’s unveiled new photos from Pandora season two episode four, “Beyond Here Lies Nothin’.” Episode four was directed by Brea Grant from a script by Susan Estelle Jansen and will air on Sunday, October 25, 2020.

The season two cast includes Priscilla Quintana as Jax Zhou, Oliver Dench as Xander, Tina Casciani as Tierney, and Ben Radcliffe as Ralen. Noah Huntley plays Professor Donovan Osborn, Akshay Kumar is Jett Annamali, Nicole Castillo-Mavromatis is Zazi Nichols, and Vikash Bhai plays Professor Martin Shral.

“Beyond Here Lies Nothin'” Plot: NIGHTMARES COME TRUE – Jax (Quintana) and the team go in search of a lost alien race that may be the key to saving the Universe, but on the way, find themselves plagued by disturbing nightmares that arise out of each individual’s personal traumas and most personal fears.

Pandora Description, Courtesy of The CW:

Set in the year 2199, Pandora is a sci-fi action series about a resourceful young woman who has lost everything but finds a new life at Earth’s Space Training Academy where she and her friends learn to defend the Galaxy from threats, both alien and human. With time running out before the universe is annihilated by an enigmatic alien race, only a misfit band of heroes – the “Pandora,” Jax, along with her friends, Captain Xander Duvall and the alien Ralen, can save us all from destruction.