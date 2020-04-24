‘Katy Keene’ Season 1 Episode 11 Photos: Preview of “Who Can I Turn To?”

Lea Thompson directs The CW’s Katy Keene season one episode 11, “Who Can I Turn To?” Written by Sara Saedi, episode 11 is set to air on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 8pm ET/PT.

The series stars Lucy Hale as Katy Keene, Ashleigh Murray as Josie McCoy, Katherine LaNasa as Gloria Grandbilt, Zane Holtz as KO Kelly, and Lucien Laviscount as Alexander Cabot. Camille Hyde is Alexandra Cabot, Julia Chan is Pepper Smith, and Jonny Beauchamp plays Jorge Lopez/Ginger.

“Chapter Eleven: Who Can I Turn To?” Plot – HIDING YOUR FEELINGS – With the pressure of the Meta Gala, Katy (Hale) is being pulled between her new roles. Pushing through everything, Katy takes a designing risk for the Meta Gala that she hopes pays off and top everything off, Katy hears back from Parsons. Pepper (Chan) goes head to head with her foe by making a splash at the Meta Gala to help promote Josie (Murray) and the Pussycats and The Pepper Plant, but all might end badly when her foe gets to Alex. Jorge (Beauchamp) decides to figure himself out, but her learns some surprising information about his parents.

Meanwhile, KO (Holtz) asks for Katy’s help and KO finds himself sticking up for Katy, which could put her job in jeopardy. Camille Hyde and Katherine LaNasa also star.







The Season 1 Plot, Courtesy of The CW:

“Katy Keene follows the lives and loves of four iconic Archie Comics characters — fashion legend-to-be Katy Keene (Hale), singer/songwriter Josie McCoy (Murray), performer Jorge Lopez/Ginger (Beauchamp), and “It Girl” Pepper Smith (Chan) — as they chase their twenty-something dreams in New York City…together.

Katy designs clothes for anyone she can, including her friend and roommate Josie, whose singing talent catches the attention of Alexander Cabot (Laviscount), a CEO who hopes to reboot the record label division of his father’s corporate empire. But Alexander’s dream of signing Josie to a recording contract meets resistance from Cabot Media’s powerful senior vice president Alexandra (Hyde), who also happens to be his twin sister. Josie and Katy’s roommate Jorge works at his family’s bodega and has his eye on Broadway, but after a series of rejections, he hopes to take his drag performance career as Ginger to the next level. The mysterious Pepper Smith plans to open her own version of Andy Warhol’s Factory. She has the connections, but no one seems to know where she got her money — or if she really has any at all.

Katy struggles to manage the pressures of her day job at Lacy’s Department Store and her very demanding boss, Gloria (LaNasa), who is a legendary personal shopper. But Katy has the support of her longtime boyfriend, KO Kelly (Holtz), who has his own dream of becoming a professional boxer. As these aspiring artists take on the runway, the recording studio, Broadway, and the NYC social scene, they will find more than just a career in the big city — they’ll find long-lasting friendship.”