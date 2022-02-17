‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Season 3 Episode 7 Photos, Plot, and Cast Info

Owen takes to the softball diamond to settle his differences with a police sergeant on Fox’s 9-1-1: Lone Star season three episode seven. “Red vs Blue” will air on Monday, February 21, 2022 at 8pm ET/PT.

Season three stars Rob Lowe as Owen Strand, Gina Torres as Tommy Vega, Ronen Rubinstein as T.K. Strand, Sierra McClain as Grace Ryder, and Jim Parrack as Judd Ryder. Natacha Karam plays Marjan Marwani, Brian Michael Smith is Paul Strickland, Rafael Silva is Carlos Reyes, Julian Works is Mateo Chavez, and Brianna Baker plays Nancy Gillian.

“Red vs Blue” Plot: When a dust-up between Owen and an obnoxious police sergeant (guest star Neal McDonough) goes viral, the existing tensions between police and fire rescue mount, leading Owen to decide they will settle the score on the softball field. Meanwhile, Grace competes against a hot shot call center night-shift operator when he moves over to the day shift.

The Season 3 Plot:

In the third season, a slight time-jump takes place after the events of the previous season finale found the 126 shut down and the crew dispersed across the city. In the multi-episode opening storyline, a massive and unexpected arctic front hits Austin. As the ice storm causes widespread chaos, Owen and Tommy must not only save the city but find a way to resurrect and reunite the former 126.