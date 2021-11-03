‘Pen15’ Season 2 Part 2 Trailer and December Premiere Date

Our favorite ‘teens who aren’t really teens’ will return with new Pen15 season two, part two episodes on December 3, 2021. The premiere date news was accompanied by the release of an official two-minute trailer teasing what’s in store for BFFs Maya and Anna, and what happens to their friendship when Anna gets together with Steve.

Hulu’s Emmy nominated comedy was created by series stars Anna Konkle and Maya Erskine who play teens struggling to deal with life in middle school. Per Hulu, “Pen15 is an R-rated ‘traumedy’ set in middle school as it really happened in the year 2000. Anna Konkle and Maya Erskine play versions of themselves as thirteen year old outcasts, surrounded by actual thirteen year olds. In this world, seventh grade never ends and the pains of growing up are inevitable.”

Erskine and Konkle write and executive produce along with series co-creator Sam Zvibleman. Debbie Liebling, The Lonely Island/Party Over Here’s Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer, Jorma Taccone, and Ali Bell also executive produce as well as Marc Provissiero and Brooke Pobjoy from Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment.