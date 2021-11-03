‘Miracle Workers’ and ‘Tacoma FD’ Earn Season 4 Renewals

TBS has renewed Miracle Workers starring Daniel Radcliffe and Steve Buscemi for a fourth season, and truTV’s given Tacoma FD a fourth season order as well. Season three of Miracle Workers ranks as cable’s top sitcom while Tacoma FD is one of the top 10 cable comedies, according to TBS and truTV.

“Miracle Workers and Tacoma FD never fail to deliver good times, good laughs, and passionate fans. We love the unique sensibility and distinctive, bold comedy of these shows. The fact that they continue to resonate so strongly with audiences speaks to the dedication of their creators and their brilliant network executives,” stated Adrienne O’Riain and Sam Linsky, Co-Heads of Scripted Programming, TBS, TNT, truTV.

The renewal announcement didn’t confirm the plot of Miracle Workers season four, teasing the anthology comedy series will once again find the cast playing new characters in a new setting.

Series creator Simon Rich executive produces along with Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, Lorne Michaels, Dan Mirk, Robert Padnick, Katy Jenson, and Andrew Singer. Mirk and Padnick guide the series as showrunners.

Season three of Tacoma FD stars Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Eugene Cordero, Marcus Henderson, Gabriel Hogan, and Hassie Harrison. Set in Tacoma, the series follows firefighters as they “keep themselves entertained with creative competitions, friendly first responder rivalries and no shortage of bizarre emergency calls.”

Super Troopers‘ Heffernan and Lemme executive produce along with 3 Arts Entertainment’s David Miner, and Greg Walter. Inman Young and Savey Cathey from A24 Studios are also involved as executive producers.

In addition to announcing Miracle Workers will stick around for a fourth season, TBS confirmed they’ve greenlit the comedy series Kill the Orange-Faced Bear with Damon Wayans Jr. The 10 episode series about a man seeking revenge on a bear who ate his girlfriend will also star Jessy Hodges, Alex Karpovsky, and Nate Torrence. Voice cast members include Sarah Silverman, Nicole Byer, and Sam Richardson.

Blue Mountain State‘s Romanski created the series and serves as writer and executive producer. Damon Wayans Jr., Trevor Engelson, Steven Fisher, Alex Karpovsky, and Jake Szymanski also executive produce, with Szymanski directing the pilot.

"I've loved the idea for Kill the Orange-Faced Bear from the minute we heard the pitch and felt that it was a dead center shot at the target of popular absurdist humor we've become known for," said Brett Weitz, General Manager, TNT, TBS, and truTV. "Romanski and our brilliant cast bring a fresh concept to life that's right for our fans."








