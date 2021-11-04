‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ Season 15 Premieres in December

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is about to break The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet‘s record as the longest running live-action comedy in history. FXX has set a December 1, 2021 premiere date for season 15 of the critically acclaimed adult comedy, kicking off the new, record-breaking season with the release of episodes one and two.

Series creator Rob McElhenney stars alongside Glenn Howerton (“Dennis”), Charlie Day (“Charlie”), Kaitlin Olson (“Dee”), and Danny DeVito (“Frank”). McElhenney also executive produces with Howerton, Day, Michael Rotenberg, David Hornsby, Megan Ganz, Rob Rosell, and Nick Frenkel.

Sunny premiered in 2005 and has been renewed through season 18.

FXX released the following description of season 15:

“The record-breaking 15th season of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is its most ambitious yet. In the seismic wake of Covid-19 and all things 2020, The Gang stands at a crossroads in this strange new world. The rules are changing quicker than anyone can keep up with, despite herculean efforts from Mac (McElhenney), Charlie (Day), Dennis (Howerton), Dee (Olson) and Frank (DeVito) to continue business as usual. Now, they must face the music and decide who they’ll become in the cultural upheaval that is 2021. Across the span of eight episodes — and the Atlantic Ocean — we find them answer in a way only they could think to.

Like a fine Irish whiskey, Sunny’s distinct flavor has gotten richer and intensified through the years. First barreled in 2005, the show has become a landmark for dark comedy and American satire, uniting the most devoted of fans from all over the country and abroad, and this monumental 15th season is truly one to crack open and celebrate. Continuing to deliver some of the hardest laughs on television while tackling society’s most pressing issues, Sunny turns its fearless focus both outward and inward: to a national and international level but also to a deeply personal level. This is a season that sees The Gang try to exploit pandemic aid, sidestep cancel culture, evade criminal justice, reflect on their origins, and reconcile their identities and homeland roots.”







