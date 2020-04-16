‘Blindspot’ Season 5 Episode 1 Photos: Preview of “I Came to Sleigh”

NBC’s just released the first photos from the upcoming fifth season premiere of the dramatic series, Blindspot. Season five episode one, “I Came to Sleigh,” will premiere on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 10pm ET/PT.

New episodes of the final season will air during the series’ regular timeslot at 9pm ET/PT beginning on May 7th.

The cast is led by Jaimie Alexander as Jane Doe. Sullivan Stapleton is Kurt Weller, Rob Brown is Edgar Reade, Audrey Esparza is Tasha Zapata, Ashley Johnson is Patterson, Ennis Esmer is Rich Dotcom, and Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio plays Madeline Burke.

According to NBC, season five “begins in the aftermath of the explosion that left Jane watching as a drone strike on the safe house with the rest of the team inside. Questions to be answered include who made it out alive and whether the team will ever be able to clear their names in the wake of Madeline’s rise to power.”







The Blindspot Plot:

A beautiful woman is found naked in Times Square, her memory erased, her body covered in a series of coded tattoos. But as “Jane Doe” and the FBI team who discovered her work to decipher, investigate and solve the complex treasure map of her body, an ever-widening web of conspiracy and corruption is revealed, as is the truth behind Jane Doe’s real identity and the identity of the people who sent her to the FBI in the first place. But what does this nefarious group really want? And can Jane and her teammates stop them in time?