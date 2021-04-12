‘Pet Stars’ Trailer: Managing Talented Furry, Fuzzy, Feathery Stars

Netflix’s official trailer for Pet Stars is full of two-legged, four-legged, and scaly “stars.” The five episode first season features some extremely talented pets and their owners as they attempt to make it in Hollywood.

The streaming service is introducing the reality series, which follows a talent management agency specializing in pets, on April 30, 2021.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

Follow the ladies behind talent management company Pets on Q, Melissa and Colleen, as they work with the biggest animal influencers on social media. This pair handles Hollywood’s cutest, most well-known animal clients — top hats, treats and poop to boot. Their mission centers around making the world a better place, one animal at a time, and throughout the episodes, viewers not only get to see how they run their business securing partnerships for pets, but also how they work with rescues to highlight animals in need of a better life!

Whether it’s a business opportunity or a life-changing new home, their first love (and priority) are the animals.