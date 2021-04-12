‘9-1-1’ Season 4 Episode 9 Photos: “Blindsided” Preview

Fox’s 9-1-1 will return from a six week break on April 19, 2021 with an episode that finds the 118 dealing with a multi-car pileup. Season four episode nine, “Blindsided,” will air on Monday, April 19, 2021 at 8pm ET/PT followed by a new episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star.

Season four’s cast includes executive producer Angela Bassett as Athena Grant, executive producer Peter Krause as Bobby Nash, and Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Kendall. Oliver Stark plays Evan “Buck” Buckley, Aisha Hinds is Henrietta “Hen” Wilson, Kenneth Choi is Howie “Chimney” Han, Ryan Guzman plays Eddie Diaz, and Rockmond Dunbar is Michael Grant.

“Blindsided” Plot: Athena and the 118 race to save lives after a drunk driver causes a deadly pile-up on the freeway. Meanwhile, Maddie goes into labor and Hen and Karen are devastated as they prepare their foster daughter, Nia, to be reunited with her birth mother.

Series Description, Courtesy of Fox:

Creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear reimagine the procedural drama with 9-1-1, exploring the high-pressure experiences of police officers, firefighters and dispatchers who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking and heart-stopping situations. These emergency responders must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in their own lives.







