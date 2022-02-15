‘1883’ Renewed for Season 2 and ‘1932’ Series Announced

Paramount+ will be continuing to expand the world of Yellowstone‘s Dutton family with the season two renewal of 1883. Created by Taylor Sheridan, 1883 follows John Dutton’s (Kevin Costner) ancestors as they make the dangerous trek across the U.S. to settle in Montana. The series holds the record as the most-watched title ever on Paramount+, which should have made the decision to go ahead with another season a real no-brainer.

Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and Sam Elliott lead the cast of 1883‘s first season. The series also stars Isabel May, LaMonica Garrett, Marc Rissmann, Audie Rick, and James Landry Hébert.

In addition to renewing 1883, Paramount+ has greenlit 1932. Described as the next chapter in the Yellowstone origin story, 1932 “will follow a new generation of Duttons during the time of western expansion, Prohibition and the Great Depression.”

“The incredible storytelling and stellar performances behind 1883 have fueled phenomenal new records for Paramount+,” stated Tanya Giles, chief programming officer, ViacomCBS Streaming. “Promoting the series through linear sampling on the Paramount Network during their latest record-breaking season of Yellowstone further enabled us to introduce Sheridan’s loyal audience to this fantastic new series. We look forward to bringing fans even more of the Duttons’ origin story.”

“While most shows franchise near the end of their run, we seized the opportunity to franchise in real-time, to drive record growth for both streaming and linear properties, proving the power of ViacomCBS’ differentiated model,” said Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of ViacomCBS Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios. “With the brilliant mind and gifted storytelling of Taylor Sheridan, we have created an entirely new world to explore with 1883 while expanding Yellowstone, and with 1932 we will open up a new chapter in this rapidly growing universe.”

1883 is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios. Series creator Taylor Sheridan executive produces with John Linson, Art Linson, David Glasser, Ron Burkle, and Bob Yari.

1883 Season 1 Plot:

1883 follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land – Montana.







