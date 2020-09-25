‘Swamp Thing’ Season 1 Episode 1 Preview: Photos, Cast and Plot Details

DC Universe’s Swamp Thing will make its broadcast television debut on October 6, 2020 on The CW. Swamp Thing was one of the network’s pickups of previously filmed scripted series prompted by the Covid-19 pandemic. Production shuttered on all scripted series, leaving gaps in the major networks’ fall primetime lineups. Swamp Thing will fill one of those gaps, nestling into the Tuesdays at 8pm ET/PT timeslot this fall.

Season one episode one was directed by Len Wiseman and written by Gary Dauberman and Mark Verheiden.

The season one cast includes Crystal Reed as Dr. Abby Arcane, Virginia Madsen as Maria Sunderland, Andy Bean as Alec Holland, and Derek Mears as Swamp Thing. Henderson Wade plays Matt Cable, Maria Sten is Liz Tremayne, Jeryl Prescott is Madame Xanadu, Jennifer Beals plays Sheriff Lucilia Cable, and Will Patton is Avery Sunderland.

Swamp Thing, the series, is based on DC characters created by Len Wein and Bernie Wrightson. James Wan, Mark Verheiden, Gary Dauberman, Michael Clear, and Len Wiseman serve as executive producers.

“Pilot” Plot: BROADCAST PREMIERE – When a mysterious illness strikes the small Louisiana town of Marais, CDC investigator Abby Arcane (Reed) is sent back to investigate. Meanwhile, biologist Alec Holland (Bean) goes missing while investigating in the depts of the swamp and something else rises in his place: Swamp Thing (Mears), a mysterious creature born of the swamp’s mystical and terrifying secrets.

Season One Details, Courtesy of The CW:

Something unnatural is happening in the swamps outside Marais, Louisiana. When a mysterious illness strikes the town, CDC investigator (and former Marais native) Dr. Abby Arcane is sent to investigate. At the hospital, she encounters biologist Alec Holland who believes the bizarre illness might be connected to his scientific work in the swamp for powerful businessman Avery Sunderland.

Abby has a history with Avery and Maria Sunderland, who still blames the young Arcane for the tragic death of her daughter years before. But with a deadly swamp-born virus out there, something is wrong in Marais right now. Along with Sheriff’s Deputy Matt Cable, Abby once again crosses paths with Alec, but this time they encounter a terrifying, dark force that’s not only killed intruders but is also taking control of its victims.

At Delroy’s Roadhouse, Abby consults her old friend and local reporter Liz Tremayne who has a lead deep in the swamp. When Alec goes missing after investigating the unnatural experiments deep in the swamp, something else rises in his place: Swamp Thing, a mysterious creature born of the depths of the swamp’s mystical and terrifying secrets. With nature wildly out of balance and coming for the people of Marais, in the end, it may take some Thing from the swamp to save it.







