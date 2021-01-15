‘Prodigal Son’ Season 2 Episode 2 Photos, Plot, Trailer and Air Date

Season two episode two of Fox’s Prodigal Son finds Malcolm continuing to work through issues surrounding Nicholas Endicott’s death. Episode two, “Speak of The Devil,” will air on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at 9pm ET/PT.

The cast is led by Tom Payne as Malcolm Bright and Michael Sheen as his serial killer dad, Dr. Martin Whitly. Bellamy Young is Jessica Whitly, Halson Sage plays Ainsley Whitly, Lou Diamond Phillips is NYPD Lieutenant Gil Arroyo. Aurora Perrineau plays Dani Powell, Keiko Agena is Dr. Edrisa Tanaka, and Frank Harts is JT Tarmel.

“Speak of The Devil” Plot: When a priest is found murdered in his place of worship, Bright grapples with its effect on his own trauma. Martin, trying to help with the case, consults his fellow inmate, Friar Pete (guest star Christian Borle), whom he learns is keeping a secret of his own.

Meanwhile, Ainsley grows worried that Jessica is keeping something from her regarding her relationship with Gil. And Dani, Gil, and Malcolm rally behind JT, urging him to speak to his union rep about the discrimination he’s been facing.

Season 2 Description, Courtesy of Fox:

Prodigal Son follows Malcolm Bright, a criminal profiler with a rare talent for getting inside the minds of killers. He learned how they think because his father, Dr. Martin Whitly was a notorious serial killer known as “The Surgeon.” Now he’s using his twisted genius to help the NYPD solve their most puzzling murders. Bright’s team, led by his longtime mentor, NYPD Lieutenant Gil Arroyo, includes Detectives Dani Powell, JT Tarmel and medical examiner Dr. Edrisa Tanaka.

Season Two picks up with Bright’s personal life in disarray after his sister Ainsley’s shocking actions in the Season One finale. Now, he must “take care” of her and protect his mother Jessica Whitly from a secret that could tear the family apart all over again! Further complicating matters, Martin seeks to deepen his relationship with Bright, his prodigal son, but forging this bond leads to shocking twists and revelations.