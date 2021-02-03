‘Prodigal Son’ Season 2 Episode 5 Photos: “Bad Manners” Preview

Season two episode four of Fox’s Prodigal Son ended with Jessica confirming her worst fear…Ainsley murdered Nicholas. Episode five, “Bad Manners,” finds Jessica dealing with that discovery while Malcolm and Ainsley compete to solve a case.

Episode five guest stars Scandal‘s Kate Burton and will air on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at 9pm ET/PT.

The cast is led by Tom Payne as Malcolm Bright and Michael Sheen as his serial killer dad, Dr. Martin Whitly. Bellamy Young is Jessica Whitly, Halson Sage plays Ainsley Whitly, Lou Diamond Phillips is NYPD Lieutenant Gil Arroyo. Aurora Perrineau plays Dani Powell, Keiko Agena is Dr. Edrisa Tanaka, and Frank Harts is JT Tarmel.

“Bad Manners” Plot: Malcolm and Ainsley both race to find the killer in the so-called “Debutante Slayings,” but Ainsley’s persistence has Malcolm worried about what her actual motive might be. While Martin is thrilled to see his daughter’s passion in the field, Jessica suggests she and Ainsley take a vacation.

Meanwhile, JT meets with his union rep to decide if he should file an official complaint against the cop who discriminated against him.

Season 2 Description, Courtesy of Fox:

Prodigal Son follows Malcolm Bright, a criminal profiler with a rare talent for getting inside the minds of killers. He learned how they think because his father, Dr. Martin Whitly was a notorious serial killer known as “The Surgeon.” Now he’s using his twisted genius to help the NYPD solve their most puzzling murders. Bright’s team, led by his longtime mentor, NYPD Lieutenant Gil Arroyo, includes Detectives Dani Powell, JT Tarmel and medical examiner Dr. Edrisa Tanaka.

Season two picks up with Bright’s personal life in disarray after his sister Ainsley’s shocking actions in the Season One finale. Now, he must “take care” of her and protect his mother Jessica Whitly from a secret that could tear the family apart all over again! Further complicating matters, Martin seeks to deepen his relationship with Bright, his prodigal son, but forging this bond leads to shocking twists and revelations.