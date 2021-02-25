Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 7 Photos, Cast, Trailer and Plot

Catherine Zeta-Jones makes her first appearance as new series regular Dr. Vivian Capshaw on Fox’s Prodigal Son season two episode seven. The series returns after taking a two-week break with episode seven, “Face Value,” airing on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 9pm ET/PT.

The cast is led by Tom Payne as Malcolm Bright and Michael Sheen as his serial killer dad, Dr. Martin Whitly. Bellamy Young is Jessica Whitly, Halson Sage plays Ainsley Whitly, Lou Diamond Phillips is NYPD Lieutenant Gil Arroyo. Aurora Perrineau plays Dani Powell, Keiko Agena is Dr. Edrisa Tanaka, and Frank Harts is JT Tarmel.

“Face Value” Plot: Malcolm, still reeling from the latest events with Ainsley, focuses on the next case, in which a famous plastic surgeon is murdered. Meanwhile, Martin gets a new job working in the infirmary with resident MD Dr. Vivian Capshaw (Zeta-Jones). Then, Jessica is surprised to learn her younger sister is in town.

Season 2 Description, Courtesy of Fox:

Prodigal Son follows Malcolm Bright, a criminal profiler with a rare talent for getting inside the minds of killers. He learned how they think because his father, Dr. Martin Whitly was a notorious serial killer known as “The Surgeon.” Now he’s using his twisted genius to help the NYPD solve their most puzzling murders. Bright’s team, led by his longtime mentor, NYPD Lieutenant Gil Arroyo, includes Detectives Dani Powell, JT Tarmel and medical examiner Dr. Edrisa Tanaka.

Season two picks up with Bright’s personal life in disarray after his sister Ainsley’s shocking actions in the Season One finale. Now, he must “take care” of her and protect his mother Jessica Whitly from a secret that could tear the family apart all over again! Further complicating matters, Martin seeks to deepen his relationship with Bright, his prodigal son, but forging this bond leads to shocking twists and revelations.







