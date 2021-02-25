Station 19 Season 4 Episode 6 Photos, Plot, Cast and Trailer

ABC’s popular drama Station 19 will return from its winter break with season four episode six, “Train in Vain,” guest starring Grey’s Anatomy‘s Giacomo Gianniotti as Dr. Andrew Deluca. Episode six is scheduled to air on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 8pm ET/PT.

The season four cast includes Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andy Herrera, Jason George as Ben Warren, Boris Kodjoe as Captain Robert Sullivan, and Grey Damon as Jack Gibson. Barrett Doss plays Victoria Hughes, Jay Hayden is Travis Montgomery, Okieriete Onaodowan is Dean Miller, Danielle Savre is Maya Bishop, and Stefania Spampinato stars as Carina DeLuca.

“Train in Vain” Plot: Carina and DeLuca pursue Opal, the woman suspected of sex trafficking last seen in the Grey’s Anatomy winter finale. Meanwhile, Maya leaves Andy in charge for the yearly inspection, and Dean and Vic struggle to cope with the fallout Dean’s traumatic arrest.