‘Rebel’ Series Preview: Photos, Plot Details, Cast and Premiere Date

Katey Sagal (Son of Anarchy, The Conners) leads the cast of ABC’s upcoming new primetime drama, Rebel. The one-hour series will premiere on April 8, 2021 and is inspired by the life of activist/consumer advocate Erin Brockovich. Brockovich’s battle with Pacific Gas & Electric was the basis for the Academy Award-winning film starring Julia Roberts. The film, directed by Steven Soderbergh, earned Roberts a Best Actress Oscar.

Joining Katey Sagal for season one are John Corbett, Lex Scott Davis, Tamala Jones, Andy Garcia, Ariela Barer, James Lesure, Kevin Zegers, and Sam Palladio. Episode one guest stars include Camille Chen, Michael Glave, Daniella Garcia, Mo McRae, and Leif Gantvoort. Jalen Thomas Brooks, Shirley Jordan, Mary McDonnell, and Adam Arkin also guest star.

Erin Brockovich is involved as an executive producer along with Andrew Stearn, Marc Webb, Adam Arkin, Krista Vernoff and Alexandre Schmitt of Trip the Light, and John Davis and John Fox of Davis Entertainment.

ABC’s Rebel will air on Thursdays at 10pm ET/PT.

“Pilot” Plot: Rebel stops at nothing to convince Cruz to join her fight against Stonemore Medical and simultaneously enlists Lana and Cassidy to protect a woman from her abusive boyfriend. While Rebel is out saving others, her husband, Grady, stands on the sidelines and picks up the pieces at home.

Season 1 Description, Courtesy of ABC:

Inspired by the life of Erin Brockovich today, Annie “Rebel” Bello is a blue-collar legal advocate without a law degree. She’s a funny, messy, brilliant and fearless woman who cares desperately about the causes she fights for and the people she loves. When Rebel applies herself to a fight she believes in, she will win at almost any cost.







