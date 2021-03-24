‘Amy Winehouse At The BBC’ New Release to Arrive This May

A new release of Amy Winehouse At The BBC is set to drop on May 7, 2021. Originally released as a boxset in 2012, this updated release is a collection of three LPs/CDs. The collection chronicles the many incredible performances by the late singer who passed away far too soon back in 2011*.

This updated release will mark the very first time audio-only versions of the songs featured on A Tribute to Amy Winehouse by Jools Holland and the BBC One Sessions Live at Porchester Hall have been released. “Stronger Than Me,” “Tears Dry on Their Own,” and “You Know I’m No Good” will be available on streaming services beginning on March 24th, and a video for “Stronger Than Me” is now available on YouTube (and embedded above).

This collection will be a must-own for Amy Winehouse fans, completely capturing the enormously talented, unique, and truly incomparable performer.

Amy Winehouse At The BBC features Winehouse’s early BBC Radio sessions along with music from her first-ever TV performances. Plus, the new release will include “unheard gems, rarities, unique covers and live versions of classic songs from ‘Frank’ and ‘Back To Black,'” according to Island/UMe.

An illustrated 20-page booklet with rare photographs is included in the set.

DISC/LP ONE – A Tribute to Amy Winehouse by Jools Holland

1. Stronger Than Me

2. Take the Box

3. Teach Me Tonight feat. Jools Holland

4. Rehab

5. Tenderly feat. Jools Holland

6. Tears Dry on Their Own

7. Monkey Man feat. Jools Holland

8. I Heard It Through the Grapevine feat. Paul Weller and Jools Holland

9. Don’t Go to Strangers feat. Paul Weller and Jools Holland

10. Love is a Losing Game

DISC/LP TWO – The BBC Sessions

1. Know You Now (Leicester Summer Sundae 2004)

2. F*** Me Pumps (T In the Park 2004)

3. In My Bed (T In the Park 2004)

4. October Song (T In the Park 2004)

5. Rehab (Pete Mitchell 2006)

6. You Know I’m No Good (Jo Whiley Live Lounge 2007)

7. Just Friends (Big Band Special 2009)

8. Love Is A Losing Game (Jools Holland 2009)

9. Tears Dry on Their Own (Jo Whiley Live Lounge 2007)

10. Best Friends, Right? (Leicester Summer Sundae 2004)

11. I Should Care (The Stables 2004)

12. Lullaby of Birdland (The Stables 2004)

13. Valerie (Jo Whiley Live Lounge 2007)

14. To Know Him Is to Love Him (Pete Mitchell 2006)

DISC/LP THREE – Amy Winehouse – BBC One Sessions Live at Porchester Hall

1. Know You Now

2. Tears Dry on Their Own

3. You Know I’m No Good

4. Just Friends

5. He Can Only Hold Her

6. I Heard Love Is Blind

7. Rehab

8. Take the Box

9. Some Unholy War

10. Back to Black

11. Valerie

12. Addicted

13. Me & Mr. Jones

14. Monkey Man

Pre-orders are available now via amywinehouse.lnk.to/AtTheBBC.

* Winehouse died of accidental alcohol poisoning in July 2011 at the age of 27. Upon her death, she became part of the “27 Club” – a group of artists who died at age 27. The “club” includes rock legends Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Jim Morrison, Brian Jones, and Kurt Cobain.







