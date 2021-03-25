Netflix has set a May 28, 2021 premiere date for the third – and final – season of The Kominsky Method. The premiere date announcement was accompanied by the first photos from the final season, including photos of Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner. The pair starred in Romancing the Stone, The Jewel of the Nile, and War of the Roses way, way back in the 1980s, and Turner appeared as a guest star on season two of The Kominsky Method.

The new six-episode season arrives without one of its original leads. Alan Arkin chose not to return for season three and his departure will be addressed in the upcoming season.

In addition to Oscar-winner Michael Douglas and Oscar nominee Kathleen Turner, the season three cast includes Sarah Baker and Paul Reiser. Returning guest stars include Lisa Edelstein, Emily Osment, Graham Rogers, and Haley Joel Osment.

Chuck Lorre created the award-winning half-hour comedy and serves as an executive producer with Al Higgins and Michael Douglas.

Netflix released the following synopsis of season three:

“Sandy Kominsky (Douglas) has to navigate what aging looks like without his longtime friend Norman Newlander (Arkin) by his side in the final season of The Kominsky Method. Life only becomes more complicated with the arrival of Sandy’s ex-wife Roz Volander (Turner). The pair’s famously volatile relationship is further inflamed when she comes to LA to spend time with their daughter Mindy (Baker) and her boyfriend Martin (Reiser).

This season of The Kominsky Method deals with money, death, love, murder, and dreams coming true. In other words, the usual.”