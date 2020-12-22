FX Gives Taika Waititi’s ‘Reservation Dogs’ Comedy a Series Order

Taika Waititi and Sterlin Harjo’s Reservation Dogs has received a series order from FX. The half-hour comedy, which I’m going to have to really concentrate on not calling Reservoir Dogs, is expected to join FX’s primetime schedule in 2021.

According to FX’s official announcement, season one will consist of eight episodes.

What We Do in the Shadows‘ Taika Waititi and Mekko‘s Sterlin Harjo are writing and executive producing the comedy. Harjo directed the pilot which was filming in Okmulgee, Oklahoma. Garrett Basch (The Night Of, What We Do in the Shadows) is also on board as an executive producer of the FX Productions project.

“Sterlin Harjo draws deeply on his experiences as a Native Oklahoman to make Reservation Dogs a true-to-life and incredibly funny story of youth, courage and misadventures,” said Nick Grad, President, Original Programming, FX Entertainment. “Taika Waititi lends his considerable talents to the series, helping Sterlin and their creative partner Garrett Basch produce a unique and original series we can’t wait for audiences to see.”

“As longtime friends, it was only natural that Taika and I found a project together, and what better than a show that celebrates the complementary storytelling styles of our indigenous communities – mine in Oklahoma and Taika’s in Aotearoa,” said Harjo. “We’re thrilled by the opportunity to tell the Reservation Dogs‘ story with our amazing cast and crew, Garrett Basch, and the whole team at FX.”

The series follows four Native teenagers in rural Oklahoma who spend their days committing crime… and fighting it. D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Creeped Out) stars as Bear, Devery Jacobs (American Gods) plays Elora Danan, Paulina Alexis (Beans) is Willie Jack, and newcomer Lane Factor plays Cheese.

Episode one will feature guest stars Tamara Podemski, Zahn McClarnon, Macon Blair, Kirk Fox, Matty Cardarople, Dallas Goldtooth, Lil Mike, and Funny Bone.







