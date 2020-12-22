‘His Dark Materials’ Gets a Third Season Renewal from HBO and BBC One

The sci-fi fantasy drama His Dark Materials has been renewed for a third season, as just confirmed by HBO and BBC One. Season two premiered on November 16, 2020 and season three is expected to begin shooting in Cardiff in 2021.

The renewal order comes a week ahead of the season two finale set to air on Monday, December 28, 2020 at 9pm ET/PT.

“Bringing Phillip Pullman’s epic, intricate and culturally resonant body of work to television has been a tremendous privilege,” said Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming. “We thank our incredible partners at the BBC and the entire Bad Wolf team, led by the indefatigable Jane Tranter, for their exceptional work on the first two seasons. We look forward to completing the trilogy with this final chapter in Lyra’s journey.”

“It’s been a joy to see how His Dark Materials has brought British TV audiences of all ages together on BBC One and BBC iPlayer,” stated Ben Irving, BBC Drama Commissioning Editor, Wales. “Fans of Phillip Pullman’s incredible books, and newcomers alike, have been enthralled by adventuring with Lyra and Will through multiple worlds. We are thrilled that they will be able to continue their journey in a third series of this beautifully realized drama. Our thanks to our partners at HBO and the dedicated creative team at Bad Wolf for making a landmark series that will continue to be watched and enjoyed on the BBC for years to come.”

Season two consists of seven episodes while season three will be expanded to eight. The critically acclaimed drama stars Dafne Keen as Lyra, Amir Wilson as Will, Ruth Wilson as Mrs. Coulter, and Ariyon Bakare as Carlo. Andrew Scott plays Colonel John Parry, Will Keen is Father MacPhail, Ruta Gedmintas is Serafina Pekkala, and Lin-Manuel Miranda stars as Lee Scoresby. Season two also featured Terence Stamp as Giacomo Paradisi, Jade Anouka as Ruta Skadi, and Simone Kirby as Dr. Mary Malone.

“His Dark Materials has been a truly global TV experience and a personal career highlight,” said executive producer Jane Tranter. “The creative team at Bad Wolf in Cardiff made the impossible possible and brought Philip Pullman’s worlds into vivid life. To see that hard work and dedication applauded and embraced by fans around the world has made all the hard work worthwhile. None of this would have been possible without the wonderful commitment and conviction of the BBC and HBO. I am excited, thrilled and honoured to be making the third part of Philip Pullman’s trilogy with their support and encouragement. Diolch”

The Season 2 Plot, Courtesy of HBO and BBC One:

The series follows Lyra (Keen), a seemingly ordinary but brave young woman from another world. Season two began as Lyra, distraught over the death of her best friend, embarks upon a journey in a strange and mysterious abandoned city. There she meets Will (Wilson), a boy from our world who is also running from a troubled past. Lyra and Will learn their destinies are tied to reuniting Will with his father but find their path is constantly thwarted as a war begins to brew around them. Meanwhile, Mrs. Coulter (Wilson) searches for Lyra, determined to bring her home by any means necessary.







