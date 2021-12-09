‘Resident Alien’ Season 2 and ‘Astrid & Lilly’ Get January 2022 Premieres

Syfy will be introducing a new Wednesday night comedy block with the premieres of Resident Alien season two and Astrid & Lilly Save the World in early 2022. Alan Tudyk returns as the alien who’s attempting to figure out whether he loves or hates humans in season two of Resident Alien debuting on January 26th at 9pm ET/PT. The new sci-fi comedy Astrid & Lilly Save the World follows in the Wednesdays at 10pm ET/PT time slot.

Resident Alien is based on the Dark Horse comics and was adapted for television by Chris Sheridan. Sheridan executive produces with Robert Duncan McNeill, Christian Taylor, Nastaran Dibai, and Dark Horse Entertainment’s Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg. Amblin TV’s Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank also serve as executive producers.

In addition to Alan Tudyk, the season two cast includes Corey Reynolds, Elizabeth Bowen, Sara Tomko, Alice Wetterlund, Levi Fiehler and Judah Prehn.

Syfy’s season two description:

“Resident Alien follows a crash-landed alien named Harry (Tudyk) whose secret mission is to kill all humans. In season two, Harry is once again stranded on Earth where he must confront the consequences of having failed his people’s mission to destroy the human race. On his new quest to protect the people of Earth, Harry struggles to hold on to his alien identity as his human emotions grow stronger by the day.

In an adventure that takes Harry and Asta (Tomko) all the way to New York City, Asta brings Harry into the arms of someone he can call family. While back in Patience, Sheriff Mike (Reynolds) and Deputy Liv (Bowen) find themselves closer to unraveling the mystery of Sam Hodges’s murder.”

Astrid & Lilly Save the World is set in high school and was written by Noelle Stehman and Betsy Van Stone. Stehman, Van Stone, Lance Samuels, Daniel Iron, and Samantha Levine executive produce the first season.

Syfy released the following description of the new series:

“High school is hard enough when you’re different, but when outcast BFFs Astrid (Jana Morrison) and Lilly (Samantha Aucoin) accidentally crack open a portal to a terrifyingly quirky monster dimension, it gets a lot more complicated. It’s up to them to vanquish the creepy creatures and save the world, becoming the badass heroes they were meant to be. That is, if they can survive the horrors of high school.”







