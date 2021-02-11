‘Riverdale’ Season 5 Episode 5 Photos, Plot, Cast and Trailer

The CW’s Riverdale season five episode four was the first full episode to be set after the seven-year leap forward in time which finds the old gang all grown up and off leading their own lives. Jughead’s a frustrated writer, Archie’s newly discharged from the military following an injury incurred during a firefight, and Veronica is unhappily married and her desires to be the she-wolf of Wall Street are being stifled.

Toni sings at the former La Bonne Nuit and also works as a high school guidance counselor, Kevin’s the school’s drama teacher, and Cheryl’s gotten weird. And Betty is an FBI trainee, putting her high school sleuthing skills to work for pay.

So, anyway, Archie’s back in Riverdale to handle ROTC recruiting duties and learns from Toni that Riverdale’s gotten even seedier since they graduated hospital. He and Toni decide the best option is to get the Scooby gang back together to try and set things right.

Up next, season five episode five, “The Homecoming.” Directed by Steve Adelson from a script by Michael Grassi, episode five will air on February 17, 2021.

The cast of season five includes KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, and Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones. Madelaine Petsch is Cheryl Blossom, Marisol Nichols is Hermione Lodge, Mӓdchen Amick is Alice Cooper, Casey Cott is Kevin Keller, Mark Consuelos is Hiram Lodge, Skeet Ulrich is FP Jones, Charles Melton is Reggie Mantle, Drew Ray Tanner is Fangs Fogarty, and Vanessa Morgan plays Toni Topaz.

“Chapter Eighty-One: The Homecoming” Plot: THE FIGHT FOR RIVERDALE HIGH — Toni (Morgan), Alice (Amick), Archie (Apa) and Kevin (Cott) fight to keep Riverdale High’s doors open after learning that its budget had been cut by Hiram Lodge (Consuelos). Veronica (Mendes) gets creative when she discovers Chad (guest star Chris Mason) is having her followed.

Jughead (Sprouse) starts a new job after debt collectors show up in Riverdale.

Season 5 Description:

The fourth season of Riverdale began with a funeral and tribute to Archie’s late father, the beloved Fred Andrews (Luke Perry). Throughout the season, Archie (KJ Apa) tried to live up to his father’s memory by mentoring youths at his Community Center with the help of his pals Reggie and Munroe Moore. But the shadow of that tragedy loomed over Archie—and only darkened when Fred’s brother Frank arrived, bringing unforeseen complications with him, much to the chagrin of Archie’s mother (Molly Ringwald).

Meanwhile, after Betty saved her mom and sister from the Farm cult, she joined her brother Charles’s Junior F.B.I. Training Program. Veronica found herself locked in a season-long battle with her father Hiram and half-sister Hermosa over her burgeoning maple rum business. And, at the urging on FP, Jughead enrolled in a new school, Stonewall Prep, only to be caught up in a mystery that involved his grandfather, the secret author of a series of teen detective novels called “The Baxter Brothers.” His classmates turned out to be killers—and it was up to Betty and Jughead (pretending to be dead) to solve the murder of…Jughead Jones!

At Thistlehouse, Cheryl was trapped in a gothic nightmare, fighting her demons, literal and metaphoric, with the loving support of her girlfriend Toni. She finally put her brother Jason to rest while maintaining her control over the Vixens as resident HBIC against Principal Honey (Kerr Smith). Kevin got dragged into an illicit tickle scheme, but still found time to put on a Variety Show with hit songs from Hedwig and the Angry Inch.

And throughout the season, disturbing unmarked videotapes kept appearing on our characters’ doorsteps, ensuring that there would be one more mystery to solve.

Season five of Riverdale will begin with our characters’ final days as students at Riverdale High. From an epic Senior Prom to a bittersweet Graduation, there are a lot of emotional moments and goodbyes yet to come — with some couples breaking up, as everyone goes their separate ways to college — or elsewhere. Then, we will redock with our gang as young adults, all returning to Riverdale to escape their troubled pasts. And life — and romance — will only be more complicated now that they’re in their twenties…