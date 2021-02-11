‘The Vault’ Trailer: Freddie Highmore Breaks Bad

The Good Doctor star Freddie Highmore gets involved in a heist in the action drama, The Vault, which just debuted a new official trailer. Directed by Jaume Balagueró, the R-rated thriller is set to open in select theaters as well as on digital and On Demand on March 26, 2021.

In addition to Freddie Highmore, the cast includes Astrid Bergès-Frisbey, Sam Riley, Liam Cunningham, Jose Coronado, Luis Tosar, Emilio Gutiérrez Caba, Axel Stein, Daniel Holguín, and Famke Janssen.

Rafa Martínez, Andrés Koppel, Borja Glez. Santaolalla, Michel Gaztambide, and Rowan Athale wrote the screenplay.

The Plot, Courtesy of Saban Films:

Freddie Highmore and Famke Janssen star in this globe-trotting, action-packed thriller following a high-risk heist. When an engineer (Highmore) learns of a mysterious, impenetrable fortress hidden under The Bank of Spain, he joins a crew of master thieves who plan to steal the legendary lost treasure locked inside while the whole country is distracted by Spain’s World Cup Final. With thousands of soccer fans cheering in the streets, and security forces closing in, the crew have just minutes to pull off the score of a lifetime.