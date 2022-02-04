First Photos: ‘Slow Horses’ Series Starring Gary Oldman

Oscar-winner Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour) leads the cast of Apple TV+’s upcoming drama Slow Horses, based on the award-winning novels by Mick Herron. Apple TV+’s just released the first batch of photos from the espionage series two months out from its April 1, 2022 premiere.

The series will launch with the release of the first two episodes followed by new episodes on subsequent Fridays.

In addition to Gary Oldman, the cast of the drama includes Oscar nominee Kristin Scott Thomas (The English Patient), Oscar nominee Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes), BAFTA Award winner Jack Lowden (Dunkirk), and Olivia Cooke (Sound of Metal).

James Hawes (Black Mirror) directed the series and serves as an executive producer. Will Smith (Veep) adapted Herron’s novel and also executive produces along with Graham Yost, Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Gail Mutrux and Douglas Urbanski.

Apple TV+ released the following description of season one:

Slow Horses follows a team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 – Slough House. Oldman stars as Jackson Lamb, the brilliant but irascible leader of the spies who end up in Slough House due to their career ending mistakes.