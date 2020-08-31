‘Room 104’ Season 4: Details on the Final 6 Episodes of the Series

HBO’s just released details on the final six episodes of the fourth season of Room 104. The critically acclaimed half-hour anthology series from Mark Duplass and Jay Duplass is wrapping up its four season run with episode 12, “Generations,” airing on October 9, 2020.

The Duplass siblings serve as executive producers along with Sydney Fleischmann, Mel Eslyn, and Tyler Romary.

The Season 4 Plot, Courtesy of HBO:

“Exploring a variety of genres, from dark comedy to sci-fi, to the series’ first-ever animated episode and original songs, this season will continue to surprise viewers week to week. The premiere episode will be the first time in the series that Mark Duplass stars, writes, directs and performs original music. Stories and characters featured in season four include: an estranged performer giving a one-night-only performance; a woman battling her dark past with addiction; a dollhouse; transporting back in time; and more.

Providing one last glimpse into the lives of the guests in Room 104, the final season of the genre-bending, and risk-taking anthology proves to be another showcase of writing, performing and directing.”

Room 104 Episodes 7 – 12 Guide:

Season 4, Episode 7: “Foam Party”

Debut Date: FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 4 (11:00-11:20 p.m. ET/PT)

Hoping to impress his new housemates, perpetually insecure Jack (Benjamin Papac) organizes an epic foam party in Room 104, but things get strange when the foam leaves the partiers with a shocking side effect.

Written by Bryan Poyser; directed by Natalie Morales.

Debut Date: FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 11 (11:00-11:25 p.m. ET/PT)

Slick gameshow host Chip Crawford (Gary Cole) wants nothing more than to keep his meet-and-greet with Enid (Linda Lavin), his eighty-something biggest fan, as short as possible, but Enid has other plans in store.

Written by Julian Wass; directed by Patrick Brice.

Debut Date: FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 18 (11:00-11:30 p.m. ET/PT)

After failing once again to win a battle against his mortal enemy Durkon (Desean Terry), Kyran’s mentor Granada (Suzanne Nichols) gives him a lesson in vanquishing his foe for good.

Written by Mark Duplass; directed by Julian Wass.

Debut Date: FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 25 (11:00-11:30 p.m. ET/PT)

When childhood best friends Bruce (Leonardo Nam) and Abby (Lily Gladstone) meet for the first time in decades, Bruce’s eccentric plan to resurrect their friendship reopens old wounds.

Written by Jenée LaMarque & Julian Wass; directed by Jenée LaMarque.

Debut Date: FRIDAY, OCTOBER 2 (11:00-11:25 p.m. ET/PT)

It’s 1987 and friends Finley (Jordyn Lucas) and Grey (Natasha Perez) crash Room 104 to celebrate their last summer before starting high school, but Grey’s insecurities flare up when popular jock John (Jake Green) comes over.

Written and directed by Mel Eslyn.

Debut Date: FRIDAY, OCTOBER 9 (11:00-11:25 p.m. ET/PT)

While Keir (Ntare Mwine) prepares for his Generations Ceremony, he reflects on his life and relives painful memories of the moments that shaped him.

Written by Julian Wass; directed by Sydney Fleischmann.







