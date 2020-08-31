BTS Makes History as “Dynamite” Debuts at #1 on Billboard’s Hot 100

On August 31, 2020 (September 1st in South Korea) it was announced by Billboard that BTS’ mega-hit “Dynamite” debuted at number one on their Hot 100 chart, making them the first Korean pop act in history to top the Hot 100.

According to Billboard, “Dynamite” roared “in with 33.9 million U.S. streams and 300,000 sold,” marking the biggest digital sales week in the nearly three years since Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” launched in September 2017. This isn’t the global super group’s first time on the Hot 100 Top 10. Back in March, their song “ON” debuted at number four on the chart. In 2019 their single “Boy with Luv” featuring pop star Halsey debuted at number eight, and in 2018 “Fake Love” debuted at number 10.

Overall, “Dynamite” is the 43rd song in history to debut at number one on Billboard’s Hot 100.

BTS has been shattering record after record with their latest single. The “Dynamite” music video reached new heights on YouTube, with an astonishing 101.1 million views within 24 hours after its release and garnering over 3 million peak concurrent viewers immediately upon release. The song has also topped the iTunes charts in 109 regions as well as Spotify’s “Global Top 50” chart – the very first for a Korean act.

“Dynamite” has already sold over 500,000 units in the United States making it the group’s fastest song to hit this mark.

BTS currently has three albums charting on the Billboard 200, with their album Map of the Soul: 7 rising a whopping 46 spots to #29. Love Myself: Answer sits at number #111 and their Japanese album, Map of the Soul: The Journey, at #156.

The band recently performed “Dynamite” for the first time at the MTV Video Music Awards where they won all four categories they were nominated in: BEST POP, BEST GROUP, BEST K-POP and BEST CHOREOGRAPHY.

The news that BTS earned the number one spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 comes on member Jungkook’s 23rd birthday. Member’s RM, JIN, SUGA, and V took to Weverse, an app they use to communicate with their fans, to celebrate their impressive accomplishment. V even asked, “Is this real?”

Next up for the hit-making group is the iHeartRadio Music Festival kicking off September 18, 2020. iHeartRadio’s keeping it safe and will live-stream the event due to Covid-19.







