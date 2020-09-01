Netflix has just dropped the official trailer for the animated action series, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous. The latest installment in the Jurassic Park franchise also revealed its official poster as well as a special interactive website that allows visitors to explore the camp.

Netflix has set a September 18, 2020 premiere date for the eight-episode series. (Each episode runs 22 minutes.)

Jurassic Park‘s Steven Spielberg executive produces with Colin Trevorrow (director of Jurassic World), Frank Marshall (Jurassic World producer), Scott Kreamer, Aaron Hammersley, and Lane Lueras. Hammersley and Kreamer guide the first season as showrunners.

The voice cast includes Paul-Mikél Williams as Darius, Jenna Ortega as Brooklynn, Ryan Potter as Kenji, Raini Rodriguez as Sammy, Sean Giambrone as Ben, Kausar Mohammed as Yaz, Jameela Jamil as Roxie, and Glen Powell as Dave.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

Set against the timeline of the blockbuster film Jurassic World, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous follows a group of six teenagers trapped at a new adventure camp on the opposite side of Isla Nublar. When the events of the film unfold and dinosaurs are unleashed across the island, each kid realizes their very survival rests on the shoulders of themselves and their fellow campers.

Unable to reach the outside world, our six teens will go from strangers to friends to family as they band together to survive the dinosaurs and uncover hidden secrets so deep they threaten the world itself.