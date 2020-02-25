The CW’s Roswell, New Mexico returns for its second season on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 9pm ET/PT. With the second season just a few weeks away, the network’s unveiled a batch of new photos from the season two premiere.

The new photos show the Ortecho family and Maria sharing a group hug, but there’s no sign of the newly resurrected Rosa. We also see Isobel in mourning at a funeral for either her recently deceased alien husband or her dead brother, Max.

The photos also reveal Michael and Alex in the middle of what doesn’t appear to be a friendly discussion.

The season two cast includes Jeanine Mason as Liz, Nathan Dean Parsons as Max Evans, Michael Trevino as Kyle, Michael Vlamis is Michael, and Lily Cowles as Isobel. Tyler Blackburn returns as Alex, Heather Hemmens is Maria, Amber Midthunder is Rosa, and Trevor St. John plays Jesse Manes.







The CW released the following details on season two:

“Once again, an Ortecho sister with a sharp tongue and a chip on her shoulder is back in Roswell after ten years gone… and she’s about to discover she’s been serving mint chip milkshakes to intergalactic aliens all her life.

In the final moments of season one, Max Evans (Parsons) used his alien powers to resurrect Rosa (Midthunder) a decade after her murder… not realizing that he was sacrificing his own life in the process. In season two, Liz (Mason) mourns her lost love by seeking comfort in science, both earthly and extraterrestrial, as Rosa turns to Kyle (Trevino) to help her find her place in the unfamiliar territory of 2019.

In their grief, Isobel (Cowles) explores potentially dangerous methods of self-defense, and Michael (Vlamis) spirals into some old bad habits, putting his relationships with Maria (Hemmens) and Alex (Blackburn) at risk. Finally, our heroes must make a deal with Jesse Manes (St. John) for information after a friend seems to vanish into thin air… and the apparent ‘alien abduction’ brings new small-town secrets to light.”