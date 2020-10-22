‘Miracle Workers’ Will Return for a Third Season on TBS

The anthology comedy series Miracle Workers has scored a third season order from TBS. The network confirmed the comedy’s been renewed for season three and revealed the just-announced season will take the characters to America’s Old West.

Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan, and Karan Soni are all expected to return. Dan Mirk and Robert Padnick will serve as the third season’s showrunners. Both Mirk and Padnick were writers on the series’ first two seasons, with Mirk also producing.

“Miracle Workers is a perfect example of the fun, escapist humor that we take pride in delivering to our viewers,” stated Sam Linsky and Adrienne O’Riain, co-heads of scripted original programming for TBS, TNT and truTV. “We can’t wait to see how this incredibly dynamic cast and talented group of storytellers hilariously rewrite 19th century history.”

Simon Rich created the popular anthology series, with Radcliffe, Buscemi, Mirk, Padnick, Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer and Katy Jenson executive producing.

“Getting to tell an entirely new story with this ludicrously talented cast each season is a dream come true,” said showrunners Mirk and Padnick. “We could not be happier that TBS has given us the reins on this unique and special show.”

Season one premiered in 2018 with season two arriving in January 2020. The first season was cable’s #1 new comedy, according to TBS. Season two was in the top five of cable comedies and raked in more than 27.5 million viewers.

TBS has not confirmed when we can expect the third season to premiere.

Details on Season 3, Courtesy of TBS:

Set in the year 1844, the new season of Miracle Workers will follow an idealistic small-town preacher (Radcliffe) who teams up with a wanted outlaw (Buscemi) and a liberated prairie wife (Viswanathan) to lead a wagon train west on the Oregon Trail across an American landscape which, much like today, is fraught with both promise and peril.

A Look Back at Season 2:

Miracle Workers: Dark Ages centers upon a group of medieval villagers trying to stay positive in an age of extreme income inequality, poor healthcare, and widespread ignorance.







