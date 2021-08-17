‘Scenes from a Marriage’ New Trailer and Episode Descriptions

HBO’s limited series Scenes from a Marriage has unveiled an official trailer in support of its upcoming September 12, 2021 premiere. A contemporary take on Ingmar Bergman’s critically acclaimed 1973 Swedish miniseries, Scenes from a Marriage stars Critics Choice Awards nominee Oscar Isaac (Show Me a Hero) and two-time Oscar nominee Jessica Chastain (Zero Dark Thirty, The Help) as a married couple attempting to work their way through problems in their relationship.

The five-part series was developed by writer/director Hagai Levi (HBO’s In Treatment). Levi also executive produces along with Isaac, Chastain, Amy Herzog, Michael Ellenberg, Lars Blomgren, Daniel Bergman, and Blair Breard. The limited series was produced by Media Res and Endeavor for HBO.

HBO released the following description of the limited series:

“A captivating re-examination of the dilemmas probed by the original, the five-episode limited series explores love, hatred, desire, monogamy, marriage, and divorce through the lens of a contemporary American couple. Mira (Chastain) is a confident, ambitious tech executive left unfulfilled by her marriage, and Jonathan (Isaac) is a cerebral and accommodating philosophy professor desperate to keep their relationship intact.

Throughout, Scenes from a Marriage mines the full complexity of Jonathan and Mira as individuals who ultimately know their marriage isn’t being torn apart by any one event or flaw, resulting in a radically honest series that allows the audience to eavesdrop on private conversations between two people torn between feelings of hate and love.”

Scenes from a Marriage Episodes 1-4 Descriptions:

Episode 1 “Innocence and Panic”

Debut Date: SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 12 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT)

After a tense day of reflection and disclosure, Mira (Jessica Chastain) and her husband Jonathan (Oscar Isaac) navigate the consequences of unexpected news.

Teleplay by Hagai Levi and Amy Herzog and Directed by Hagai Levi

Debut Date: SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 19 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT)

When Mira (Jessica Chastain) returns from a business trip with a crushing revelation, she and Jonathan (Oscar Isaac) struggle to process the complicated aftershock.

Teleplay by and Directed by Hagai Levi

Debut Date: SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 26 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT)

Jonathan (Oscar Isaac) and Mira (Jessica Chastain) share all that they’ve learned since separating, rekindling old connections at the risk of exacerbating dormant wounds.

Teleplay by and Directed by Hagai Levi

Debut Date: SUNDAY, OCTOBER 3 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT)

Jonathan (Oscar Isaac) and Mira (Jessica Chastain) reconvene, exploring the root of their connection but ultimately finding the source of their animalistic impulses.

Teleplay by and Directed by Hagai Levi







