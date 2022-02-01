‘Ozark’ Season 4 Episode 6 Recap: “Sangre Sobre Todo”

With just two episodes left in part one of Ozark’s final season, things are really heating up. Special Agent Maya Miller (Jessica Frances Dukes) and her team are on standby waiting to take down another of Navarro’s trucks when suddenly the driver stops the truck, gets out, and runs. As the FBI approaches the truck, Maya realizes what’s about to happen and screams, “GET OUT OF THERE!” But it’s too late and the truck explodes.

Darlene (Lisa Emery) recovers in the hospital from her heart attack with Wyatt (Charlie Tahan) by her side. She tells the doctor all she really needs is to take her son out on her land for a walk. The doctor assumes Wyatt’s her son, patting him on the shoulder while saying, “I’m sure he’d like that.”

Darlene asks Wyatt how Zeke’s doing, and he tries to ease her mind by saying he’s with Jonah and Ruth. She’s not happy about Ruth’s involvement and blames her for her heart attack. It happened because Ruth went behind her back and worked with the Byrdes. Wyatt tries to tell her Ruth is his family, but Darlene says, “I am your family – and Zeke.”

Marty (Jason Bateman) receives a call from Agent Miller and she informs him what went down at the bust. Agents are in critical condition and she seems to think Omar Navarro was responsible. Maya wonders why he did it, and while they’re still on the phone Marty has Wendy (Laura Linney) call Navarro. Marty assures Maya there’s no way Navarro did this; he wants and needs this deal to work more than anyone.

Navarro (Felix Solis) doesn’t react when Wendy describes what happened. Wendy warns Navarro that if Javi suspects anything right now, he isn’t safe. “I will handle my nephew, Wendy,” says Navarro. He wants Wendy to have their “friend” (Agent Miller) set up a meeting with her bosses.

Marty passes on the message to Maya but she still believes Navarro’s behind the bombing. She doesn’t want to discuss a deal while there’s an agent having a piece of steel removed from his brain. Marty still insists that she needs to do a deal.

Over at the Snell farm, Ruth (Julia Garner) and Jonah (Skylar Gaertner) make small talk while doing the dishes. He asks what happened to her mom and she explains she died in a hit and run. Wyatt comes home and thanks Jonah for staying so late, but Ruth can sense there’s something wrong. He reveals Darlene found out about the deal she did with Marty. Wyatt wonders why she keeps messing around with the Byrdes and Ruth insists it was the right deal to do.

Wendy and attorney Jim Rattelsdorf (Damian Young) have a celebratory drink at the casino and Jim knows she wants something from him. Wendy admits they want him exclusively as the Byrde family lawyer. He can tell there’s something else on her mind and advises her to feel free to fully exercise her attorney-client privilege. Wendy blurts out, “We launder money…for the Navarro cartel.”

She explains Navarro wants out and he’s about to make a deal with the FBI. Wendy wants Jim to draw up the deal. Jim says he has a rule that he doesn’t like to do things that could get him killed. She assures him he’ll be solely their attorney, not Navarro’s.

Later, Marty meets with Maya and her boss to try and convince them Navarro wasn’t behind the bomb that went off in the truck. Someone is setting Navarro up. Marty’s trying to explain things but the agent’s not having it. Marty guarantees Navarro’s cooperation but needs some assurances for his family. Maya reminds him he’s in no position to demand anything. Marty points out the FBI has been chasing Navarro for over a decade and he can deliver him to them now. A man who’s obviously a supervisor finally speaks. He tells Marty to prove Navarro wasn’t behind the bombing and then they’ll reconsider a deal.

Wendy pays a visit to Darlene at the hospital and while she’s standing there with a condescending smile on her face Darlene asks if she came to finish her off. She points out she saved Darlene’s life by calling an ambulance and now she wants her to let Jonah go. After all, Darlene doesn’t really need another Byrde in her life right now.

Darlene suggests Jonah’s not a Byrde anymore and he’s free to stay with her as long as he wants. Apparently, Darlene didn’t get the memo on just how cold-hearted Wendy is and Wendy tells her point blank, “We took your land for our casino. We gave your heroin to our partners. We can take everything else you have. Now, are you prepared for that in your condition?”

Marty phones Navarro and explains they need to give the FBI Javi. Navarro believes just showing his face should be enough for the FBI; they need to start showing him some respect.

After hanging up on Marty, Navarro pulls Javi (Alfonso Herrera) aside and asks if he’s behind the truck bombing. Javi thinks it was worth risking FBI agents’ lives to figure out who’s screwing over their family. In a surprisingly shocking and possibly very smart move, Navarro says, “It’s your turn, nephew. It’s time for your generation to take over and you should be their leader.”

Navarro tries to bring up that the Byrdes made him a fortune, but Javi cuts him off. Javi doesn’t think the Byrdes are trustworthy. Navarro claims that’s why he’s getting his assets out now, and Javi wants to know what happens after that. Navarro tells him, “And after that, the Byrdes are yours.”

Darlene comes home to find Ruth in her house, and Ruth says she knows it’s not the deal she would have made but it’s still good for them partnership-wise. Wyatt takes Ruth outside and says Darlene needs more time. Ruth warns that if he doesn’t stand up to her now, Darlene will shut her out forever. Ruth wants Wyatt and Three to leave with her, claiming she has all the money they need. Wyatt can’t go because he, Darlene, and Zeke are a family.

The authorities call Wendy to come look at a deceased male who matches her brother’s description. Apparently still playing along, she agrees to drive down there to look at the body.

Marty does a double-take when he’s walking through the casino, spotting Javi sitting at a slot machine. Javi delivers the surprising news that he’s his new boss and wants to have a look at the finances. He checks them out and announces he wants to take the business into some kind of tech. Marty appears to try and appease him by agreeing.

Marty calls the other casino and hotel “dumps” that don’t make much money. Neither does the horse farm. Marty confirms the Missouri Belle and the strip club, Lickety Splitz, do really well financially. Javi tells him he needs to think bigger and suggests Marty needs to move to Macau.

Javi asks how Agent Miller’s doing and wants to know if he still thinks she’s loyal. Marty insists she is. Javi wants to talk to Miller but Marty reminds him she’ll only speak with him. Javi warns that will have to change.

As soon as Javi leaves, Marty calls Navarro and says, “Yeah, hey, your nephew just showed up to brainstorm when will be a great time to kill me and my family.” Marty was under the impression Navarro was going to take care of Javi, not give him the keys to the cartel. Navarro wants to know if Javi’s happy and Marty’s confused by the question. Navarro says Marty needs to tell the FBI they can have it all – the money, the routes, and the leadership.

Marty wants to make sure that includes Javi and Navarro confirms it does. Marty, who’s normally a smart guy, says he needs to prove Javi was behind the bombing. Navarro replies, “Well, he is in the Ozarks, isn’t he? So, go find him.”

Wendy and her father, Nathan Davis, go to identify the body of a man who, of course, isn’t Ben. Their relationship is obviously strained and Wendy realizes they should probably sit down and have a conversation.

They grab a booth at a diner and she fills him in on both her kids. Her dad seems uninterested in his grandchildren and instead asks, “Casinos and nudity bars…how’s all that going?” She tries to keep things pleasant and tells him it was good of him to drive all this way. Her dad blames her for Ben going missing, certain she shouldn’t have locked him up. Wendy’s done and abruptly leaves.

Frank Cosgrove’s (John Bedford Lloyd) discovered what happened with Jr. and the drugs, and he’s not happy. Jr (Joseph Sikora) gets defensive, claiming since he got out of the hospital he’s been cut out. Frank Sr knows doing business with Snell’s a bad idea and everyone listens to him except his own son. Jr points out he cleared seven figures and his dad says he heard it was Ruth who actually set up the deal.

Wendy calls Jim to ask what happens if a minor gets hit with a federal money laundering charge. He says juvie and then probation. She asks if they can have it wiped when he’s 18 and Jim suggests this might be better discussed with a family therapist.

Marty has Javi meet him at the casino and attempts to make it seem as though he agrees they should modernize the cartel. Marty tries to get him to admit he set up the truck bombing and suggests he do it again but on a bigger scale: double the trucks, slash his payloads. “Like tech, break big, win big,” Marty tells him. Javi takes the bait and says, “It made sense. Someone has to keep those f**ks in check.” Maya’s listening in on the conversation.

A pissed-off Frank Cosgrove shows up at Darlene’s house and immediately lays into her. He demands she pay him the $500,000 she owes plus every cent his son paid for her dope. He tosses insults her way and warns her to leave his son alone.

Frank really should quit while he’s ahead but doesn’t. Darlene leaves the room, comes back with a shotgun, and shoots him dead.

Wendy shows up at the Lazy-O Motel to set up her own son. She talks Sam into letting her into Jonah’s room, claiming he forgot some schoolwork. She gets what she needs from Jonah’s computer and tells Sam not to say anything to Jonah about her visit because he’ll be embarrassed.

Wyatt comes home and discovers a dead man on their dining room table. Obviously in shock, he asks who that is and Darlene informs him it was Frank Cosgrove Sr. She claims he was threatening them and was unkind. Wyatt needs some air and leaves.

Wyatt’s an emotional mess when he shows up at Ruth’s place. He reveals Darlene killed Frank Jr.’s dad and asks if she was serious about leaving. Ruth’s not sure where to go but says they’ll go as far away as possible.

Jim’s in shock when Javi shows up on his doorstep. Javi introduces himself as Omar Navarro’s successor and claims he’ll be working for him from now on. He’s stopped by to open a line of communication. Jim informs him there must be some sort of mistake because Helen was Omar Navarro’s lawyer but he’s the Byrdes’ lawyer. Jim explains he can’t represent both because it’s a conflict of interest. Javi pays him a compliment, telling him he seems like a smart man and should know what’s in his best interest. Jim asks Javi to leave his card so he can call him if need be. Javi does one better and gives him a burner phone.

Wendy pours a drink as she calls social services regarding Darlene and her heart attack. She’s “concerned” about Zeke since Darlene doesn’t have help.

Wendy then sits down for a drink with Charlotte and asks what she wants to do in Chicago. Charlotte begins talking about the business but Wendy cuts her off and says, “No. Not work. You personally.”

Charlotte wants to be safe and have a start fresh. Wendy suggests they should get her an apartment in the city. Charlotte wonders what will happen to Jonah and is worried since he’s not coming with them. Smiling big, Wendy says, “Yes he is.”

Speaking of Jonah, he’s at the motel and discovering he can’t log into his accounts. After repeated attempts, he begins to freak out. He calls Ruth and she tells him to call his dad. She insists Marty can fix this.

Marty shows up to the rescue. He asks a bunch of questions and Jonah really freaks out. Marty begins working his magic and explains everything he’s doing as he fixes things for his son. After Marty’s done, he realizes that Wendy most likely did this. Fortunately, Jonah hasn’t caught on to who’s behind this yet so Marty’s able to convince him to have dinner at the house.

Wyatt practices his “It’s not you, it’s me” speech on Three (Carson Holmes), trying to figure out what to say to Darlene. Three thinks he should be straightforward with Darlene. Three tells him, “You gotta be stronger, like Ruth, less cussing.”

Ruth finds Frank Jr. to break the news that Darlene shot his dad. She lets him know that no one else knows but she felt he deserved to know what happened. Ruth tries to comfort him by telling him she lost her dad last year. She asks him to give her until tomorrow to square everything away then he can do whatever he needs to do to Darlene.

Sam mentions something about seeing his dad to Jonah, and Jonah claims his dad was helping him with school work. Sam momentarily forgets Wendy asked him not to tell Jonah she was there. “Everyone’s pitching in today, huh?” Jonah asks what he means and Sam suddenly remembers he wasn’t supposed to say anything to Jonah but does so anyway. Jonah figures out who set him up and shut down his laundering operation.

Wyatt returns to Darlene’s place and finds her crying. Social services are going to take Zeke away at the end of the week. Wyatt has a change of heart about leaving Darlene and asks her to marry him so she can keep Zeke.

Ruth packs up Ben’s ashes while over at the Snell farm Wyatt digs a grave for Frank Sr. while Darlene looks on.

Netflix’s Ozark season four episode six ends with Wendy and Marty preparing to eat dinner when Jonah arrives and angrily demands to know if his mom planted the red flag on his account. She claims this was an important lesson and he slams his fist on the counter. “I COULD HAVE GONE TO JAIL!” he screams.

Marty takes Jonah’s side and after their son storms out of the room, he asks Wendy if she’s lost her mind. Wendy tries to turn it around on him by asking where the united front is now. He’s livid she tried to send their kid to jail. Basically patting herself on the back, Wendy says she’s trying to keep this family together.

Marty seems to finally have had enough. “I’ll tell you what…I’m not going to f**king stand by and watch you try to turn our children into one of your goddamn conquests,” says Marty. “In fact when we get back to Chicago, Wendy, when we get back to that town, you and I…” Wendy cuts him off and says their life in Chicago was one big lie.

Their heated conversation abruptly ends when the phone rings.

Jonah’s packing his things and Charlotte tells him she can’t believe their mom did that. She asks if he’s going with them to Chicago, claiming he has to.

The phone call was a notice that Marty and Wendy need to deliver Omar Navarro to the FBI in 12 hours.

Charlotte comes out of the house and tells her parents Jonah’s gone.







