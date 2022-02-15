Zoe Saldana Will Star in Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Lioness’ Series

Zoe Saldaña is set to star as a CIA station chief in Paramount+’s Lioness, a new dramatic series from Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone, 1883, Mayor of Kingstown). Saldaña will also serve as executive producer on the dramatic series which is targeting a June 2022 start of production.

Nicole Kidman and her Blossom Films production company have come on board as executive producers. Tom Brady – no, not the newly retired NFL quarterback – is the showrunner and also executive produces along with David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Geyer Kosinski, Jill Wagner, and David Hutkin. Lioness will be produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios.

“I am a huge fan of Taylor Sheridan’s work and am honored to help him tell his next amazing story with Lioness,” stated Brady. “Taylor has created an epic, gripping, global spy thriller centered on a group of complex, strong women, and I can’t imagine anyone better to help bring these characters to life than fellow executive producers Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldaña.”

Paramount+ released the following description of Lioness:

“Lioness is based on a real-life CIA program and follows a Marine recruited to befriend the daughter of a terrorist to bring the organization down from within.

Zoe Saldaña plays Joe, a strong-willed, hard-nosed, station chief of the CIA’s Lioness program, tasked with training, managing and leading her female undercover operatives working to assassinate the world’s most dangerous terrorists.”

Commenting on the casting announcement, executive producer and CEO of 101 Studios David C. Glasser said, “Lioness is based on an incredible, largely unknown program between the CIA and special forces, where U.S. female soldiers would infiltrate the local community and gather intelligence. Taylor has crafted an intense and gripping story within this uncharted world, and we are honored that it will be brought to life on Paramount+ through the acting and producing talents of Zoe Saldaña alongside executive producers Nicole Kidman and showrunner Tom Brady.”







