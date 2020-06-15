‘The Bold Type’ Season 4 Episode 12 Photos: Preview of “Snow Day”

The Bold Type star Melora Hardin steps behind the camera to direct season four episode 12, “Snow Day.” Episode 12 is set to air on Freeform on June 18, 2020 at 10pm ET/PT.

The cast is led Katie Stevens as Jane Sloan, Aisha Dee as Kat Edison, and Meghann Fahy as Sutton Brady. Sam Page is Richard Hunter, Matt Ward is Alex Crawford, Stephen Conrad Moore is Oliver Grayson, and Melora Hardin plays Jacqueline Carlyle.

“Snow Day” Plot – A blizzard halts NYC and Kat is trapped at her new job with her nemesis. Sutton struggles to balance her career and relationship. Jane tries to emulate Jacqueline’s leadership with her new staff. Oliver comes face to face with his ex.







Details on the Second Half of Season Four:

During the midseason finale, Kat, Jane and Sutton each faced life-altering changes in both their personal and professional lives. Sutton and Richard tied the knot, but their relationship will continue to be bicoastal since Sutton was finally promoted to Scarlet stylist. Jane was given her own vertical but ended things with Ryan when she learned the true extent of his betrayal and went forward with her double mastectomy. Kat took a stand when she once again went up against RJ Safford about his personal beliefs but lost her job at Scarlet in the process.

In the upcoming episodes, Jane struggles to come to terms with her new body and manage her new responsibilities at Scarlet. Sutton revels in her new roles as Mrs. Hunter and stylist, but then receives shocking news which upends her world. Kat tries to find a new direction in her life.