Selena Gomez Takes Lessons from Famous Chefs on ‘Selena + Chef’

Selena Gomez stars in and executive produces the new cooking series Selena + Chef coming to HBO Max. The 10 episode season is set to premiere on August 13, 2020 and will feature Gomez learning new recipes and techniques from world-renowned chefs while staying safe during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Having some of the best chefs open up their kitchens to me was a humbling and fun experience. I definitely discovered I have a lot more to learn. I’m also really happy that we were able to highlight and raise money for some incredible charitable organizations,” said Gomez.

Chefs featured over the course of the season include Angelo Sosa, Antonia Lofaso, Candice Kumai, Daniel Holzman, Jon & Vinny, Ludo Lefebvre, Nancy Silverton, Nyesha Arrington, Roy Choi, and Tonya Holland.

“Watching Selena with these incredible chefs has been a delicious joy,” said Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max. “You don’t need to be an experienced chef yourself to enjoy the show; you learn with her and get to see all the fun that happens in the kitchen. Try not to watch it while hungry!”

Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman, and Leah Hariton are also on board as executive producers of the July Moon Productions and Industrial Media’s The Intellectual Property Corporation production.

The Plot, Courtesy of HBO Max:

Since social distancing at home, Selena has been spending more time in the kitchen than she ever imagined. But despite her many talents, it remains to be seen if cooking is one of them. In each episode of this unapologetically authentic cookalong, Selena, with the support of her Quaranteam, will be joined remotely by a different master chef. Together, they’ll tackle cuisines of every variety, share invaluable tips and tricks, and deal with everything from smoking ovens to missing ingredients.

Each episode will highlight a food-related charity, and this casual, funny, and informative series will embrace both the struggle and the joy of learning to cook — while inviting audiences to follow along at home.








