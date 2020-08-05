‘Love Island’ Season 2 Gets an August Premiere Date and Covid “Bubble”

CBS has set an August 24, 2020 premiere date for season two of the reality dating series, Love Island. The second season will shoot in Las Vegas and, according to CBS, will take special precautions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Season two will begin with a special hour-hour followed by new one-hour episodes airing nightly at 9pm ET/PT. Saturday night episodes will be expanded to two hours (beginning at 8pm ET/PT) and will include interviews, never-before-aired-footage, and will spotlight some of the highlights of the previous week.

Arielle Vandenberg returns as host and Matthew Hoffman is back as narrator for the new season. David George, Adam Sher, David Eilenberg, Simon Thomas, Ben Thursby-Palmer, Jessica Castro, Richard Foster, and Chet Fenster serve as executive producers.

The Las Vegas shoot will find the Islanders inside a “bubble” at Caesars Entertainment’s The Cromwell. Per CBS:

“As the health and safety of everyone involved in Love Island is the highest priority, ITV will follow specific health and safety protocols for COVID-19. All Las Vegas staff and crew working on the production and all cast participating will be within quarantined “bubbles” where they will undergo isolation before production begins and be tested prior to beginning work, and the cast will be tested prior to their participation. They will also all be regularly tested throughout the season, as well as screened daily for symptoms.

Crew and staff will be required to wear PPE and work in pods to enhance social distancing. Stringent and ongoing cleaning and disinfecting protocols in filming and production areas will be in place. In addition, COVID-19 compliance officers will be on staff to monitor and enforce all health and safety COVID-19 protocols.”

Competitors will be announced at a later date.

The Plot:

Love Island features a group of single “Islanders” who come together in a stunning setting, ready to embark on a summer of love, friendships and, ultimately, relationships. Every few days, the Islanders must couple up – those who fail to find a partner to couple up with risk being dumped from the island. Islanders are on the lookout for romance, but the road to love doesn’t always run smoothly. Challenges abound with new Islander arrivals and dramatic twists as friendships and relationships form. In addition to choosing their partners wisely, Islanders must also win the hearts of viewers who have the opportunity to shape events on screen and ultimately crown one lucky couple the winner, who will then have the chance to walk away with both love and the cash prize.







