‘Tell Me a Story’ Season 1 Episode 3 Photos: Preview of “Greed”

Season one episode two of The CW’s summer pickup Tell Me a Story found Jordan discovering the identity of one of the criminals responsible for his wife’s death and Kayla trying to get her life back on track after learning she slept with her teacher. Up next, season one episode three directed by Mark Tonderai from a script by Hollie Overton. Episode three, “Greed,” airs on August 11, 2020 at 9pm ET/PT.

The cast of season one is led by James Wolk as Jordan Evans, Billy Magnussen as Nick Simpson, Dania Ramirez as Hannah Perez, Danielle Campbell as Kayla Powell, and Paul Wesley as Eddie Longo. Kim Cattrall plays Colleen Powell, Dorian Crossmond Missick is Sam, Michael Raymond-James is Mitch Longo, Davi Santos is Gabe Perez, Sam Jaeger is Tim Powell, and Zabryna Guevara plays Detective Garcia.

“Chapter 3: Greed” Plot: QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS – Fed up with the police investigation, Jordan’s (Wolk) need for answers quickly veers toward obsession, which concerns Tim (Jaeger). Kayla (Campbell) is determined to keep her and Nick’s (Magnussen) relationship a secret, but Ethan’s (guest star Rarmian Newton) jealousy threatens to derail her plans. Meanwhile, Hannah (Ramirez) makes a stunning discovery and she and Gabe (Santos) must come up with a plan.

Lastly, Eddie (Wesley) asks Mitch (Raymond-James) for help and they turn to Sam (Missick) for answers.

The Plot, Courtesy of The CW:

“Tell Me a Story takes the world’s most beloved fairy tales and reimagines them as a dark and twisted psychological thriller. Set in modern-day New York City, the first season of this serialized drama interweaves ‘The Three Little Pigs,’ ‘Little Red Riding Hood,’ and ‘Hansel and Gretel’ into an epic and subversive tale of love, loss, greed, revenge and murder.”