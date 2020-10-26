‘Supernatural’ Season 15 Episode 17: Photos, Plot Details and Trailer

Difficult as it is to believe, there are only four new episodes left for The CW’s Supernatural. Season 15 episode 17, “Unity,” is up next and will air on October 29, 2020. “Unity” was directed by Catriona McKenzie from a script by Meredith Glynn.

The final season cast includes Jared Padalecki as Sam Winchester, Jensen Ackles as Dean Winchester, Misha Collins as Castiel, and Alexander Calvert as Jack.

“Unity” Plot: ONE WAY OR ANOTHER – Dean (Ackles) hits the road with Jack (Calvert) who needs to complete a final ritual in the quest to beat Chuck (guest star Rob Benedict). A difference of opinion leaves Sam (Padalecki) and Castiel (Collins) behind looking for answers to questions of their own.

Details on Supernatural Season 15, Courtesy of The CW:

“The epic journey of the Winchester brothers comes to a close as Supernatural enters its final season. Sam and Dean and the angel Castiel have conquered monsters, demons, Heaven and Hell, and in the show’s 14th season, the Winchesters grappled with the Archangel Michael possessing Dean.

In a valiant act, Sam and Dean’s surrogate son Jack destroyed his soul to redeem his adoptive father. But this proved to be a fatal error, leading to the accidental death of Mary Winchester. The 14th season also featured the return of John Winchester (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) for the show’s historic 300th episode.

Now, heading into their 15th season, Sam and Dean find themselves facing a threat beyond anything they’ve ever grappled with… anything they’ve ever imagined: God himself.”