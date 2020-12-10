‘S.W.A.T.’ Season 4 Episode 6: Photos, Plot, Cast, and Air Date

Chris calls on the team to help a teenage girl on CBS’s S.W.A.T. season four episode six, “Hopeless Sinners.” Directed by Cheri Dvorak from a script by Alison Cross, episode six will air on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at 10pm ET/PT.

Shemar Moore leads the cast as Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson, Alex Russell plays Jim Street, Jay Harrington is David “Deacon” Kay, and Lina Esco plays Christina “Chris” Alonso. Kenny Johnson stars as Dominique Luca, David Lim is Victor Tan, Patrick St. Esprit is Commander Robert Hicks, and Amy Farrington plays Lieutenant Piper Lynch. Lou Ferrigno, Jr. recurs as Stevens, Deshae Frost plays Darryl, and Michael Beach recurs as Leroy.

Guest stars include Sean Patrick Thomas, Mika Abdalla, Joy Osmanski, Graham Patrick Martin, and Carlos Acuña. Hannah Leigh, Kevin Sifuentes, Elena Campbell-Martinez, David Bowe, Tim Gabriel, and Hannah Bamberg also guest star in episode six.

“Hopeless Sinners” Plot: Chris brings the SWAT team into her personal mission to save a teenage girl from a charismatic, predatory religious leader (Thomas) using his church for illicit gain. Also, Hondo receives troubling news about Darryl related to Leroy, Darryl’s father, being released from prison, and Tan’s wedding planning hits a snag.

Series Description, Courtesy of CBS:

Inspired by the television series and the feature film, S.W.A.T. stars Shemar Moore as a former Marine and locally born and raised S.W.A.T. sergeant, tasked to run a specialized tactical unit that is the last stop in law enforcement in Los Angeles. Torn between loyalty to where he was raised and allegiance to his brothers in blue, Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson strives to bridge the divide between his two worlds and acclimate to his new duties as the legal guardian of a teenager.