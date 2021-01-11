Sex and the City‘s Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte are reuniting without Samantha. HBO Max has greenlit And Just Like That…, a 10 episode sequel to the popular, award-winning HBO series that premiered in June 1998 and ran for six seasons.

Sarah Jessica Parker will return as Carrie Bradshaw, Cynthia Nixon’s back as Miranda Hobbes, and Kristin Davis will slip back into the role of Charlotte York for the new chapter of Sex and the City. Kim Cattrall, recently seen in Fox’s Filthy Rich (canceled after one season), is not involved in the new half-hour series.

Parker, Nixon, and Davis will executive produce with Michael Patrick King. According to the official announcement, filming is expected to begin in New York this spring.

“I grew up with these characters, and I can’t wait to see how their story has evolved in this new chapter, with the honesty, poignancy, humor and the beloved city that has always defined them,” stated Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max.

The network released this description of the upcoming series: “The new Max Original series is based on the book, Sex and the City, by Candice Bushnell and the original TV series created by Darren Star. The series will follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.”

All four Sex and the City stars reunited for the Sex and the City feature films released in 2008 and 2010.







