‘All Rise’ Season 2 Episode 7: Photos, Plot, Cast and Air Date

Lola’s out on maternity leave when CBS’s All Rise returns for season two episode seven, “Almost The Meteor.” Episode seven was directed by David Harp from a script by Aaron Carter and will air on Monday, January 25, 2021 at 9pm ET/PT.

Simone Missick leads the cast as Judge Lola Carmichael, Wilson Bethel plays Mark Callan, Marg Helgenberger is Lisa Benner, and Jessica Camacho stars as Emily Lopez. J. Alex Brinson plays Luke Watkins, Lindsay Mendez is Sara Castillo, Ruthie Ann Miles is Sherri Kansky, Lindsey Gort plays Amy Quinn, and Audrey Corsa is Samantha Powell.

Coy Stewart, Bryan Michael Nunez, Shannyn Covington, Melanie Reif, and Jesus Ruiz guest star.

“Almost The Meteor” Plot: While Lola is on maternity leave after going into labor while on the bench, she attempts to participate remotely in Judge Brenner’s special training about brain science and the law. Also, when Luke finds himself opposite Emily on an armed robbery case, he sees an ally in his experiment with restorative justice, and Mark hits another roadblock in his high profile case against a sheriff’s deputy

Series Description, Courtesy of CBS:

All Rise is a courthouse drama that follows the chaotic, hopeful and sometimes absurd lives of its judges, prosecutors and public defenders, as they work with bailiffs, clerks and cops to get justice for the people of Los Angeles amidst a flawed legal process. Among them is newly appointed Judge Lola Carmichael, a highly regarded and impressive deputy district attorney who doesn’t intend to sit back on the bench in her new role, but instead leans in, immediately pushing the boundaries and challenging the expectations of what a judge can be.