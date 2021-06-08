‘Shadow and Bone’ is Picked Up for Season 2 by Netflix

The stars of Netflix’s Shadow and Bone shared the news via video that the popular series has been renewed for a second season. A one minute video announcement featured the cast celebrating Netflix’s commitment to season two.

Season one of the fantasy series based on Leigh Bardugo’s bestselling book series was watched by 55+ million households over its first 28 days in release. According to Netflix, the second season will consist of eight one-hour episodes – just like season one.

“I’m honored and thrilled to return to the Grishaverse and continue the stories of these endearing characters, particularly Milo,” said showrunner, writer, and executive producer Eric Heisserer (Arrival, Bird Box).

“I’ve been writing in the Grishaverse for nearly ten years now, so I’m thrilled we get to keep this adventure going, stated author and executive producer Leigh Bardugo. “There are so many places we’ve barely gotten to visit and I can’t wait to introduce our audience to more of the saints, soldiers, thugs, thieves, princes, and privateers who make this world so much fun to explore. It’s going to be real magic to see our brilliant, talented cast expand.”

Bardugo’s Shadow and Bone trilogy and Six of Crows duology have spent over a month at the top of the NY Times bestseller list following the television adaptation’s debut on Netflix.

Returning season one cast members include Jessie Mei Li as Alina Starkov, Archie Renaux as Malyen Oretsev, Freddy Carter as Kaz Brekker, Amita Suman as Inej, and Kit Young as Jesper Fahey. Ben Barnes will reprise his role as General Kirigan, Danielle Galligan returns as Nina Zenik, and Calahan Skogman is back as Matthias Helvar.

In addition to Bardugo and Heisserer, Shadow and Bone is executive produced by 21 Laps Entertainment’s Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, Dan Cohen, and Josh Barry, as well as Loom Studios’ Pouya Shahbazian.

Executive producer Shawn Levy also commented on the renewal. “My 21 Laps colleagues and I are thrilled that audiences around the world can continue to explore the Grishaverse and revel in the epic, unique storytelling of Shadow and Bone,” said Levy. “The fun of our jobs as producers is the collaboration with creative partners who inspire us. Leigh Bardugo and Eric Heisserer are two such partners; together they have created a world and pantheon of characters that fans all over the globe have embraced. We can’t wait to take viewers on the wild ride that comes next…”

A Look Back at Season One:

Based on Leigh Bardugo’s worldwide bestselling Grishaverse novels, Shadow and Bone finds us in a war-torn world where lowly soldier and orphan Alina Starkov has just unleashed an extraordinary power that could be the key to setting her country free. With the monstrous threat of the Shadow Fold looming, Alina is torn from everything she knows to train as part of an elite army of magical soldiers known as Grisha. But as she struggles to hone her power, she finds that allies and enemies can be one and the same and that nothing in this lavish world is what it seems.

