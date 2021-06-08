‘The Boys’ Shows Off Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy

Amazon Prime Video’s released the first look at Jensen Ackles in character as “Soldier Boy” in season three of The Boys. Ackles is going from 15 years of playing a demon hunter on The CW’s Supernatural to fan favorite Soldier Boy, a character described by costume designer Laura Jean Shannon as “the original badass.” Designer Shannon worked with concept artist Greg Hopwood to come up with just the right look for the Soldier Boy supersuit.

“Our goal was to highlight a bygone era of overt masculinity and grit,” stated Shannon. “With that pedigree we dove headfirst into baking in an all-American quality grounded in a military soldier’s practicality with a heavy dose of old-school cowboy swagger. We knew that the actor had to have Steve McQueen looks and chops with a John Wayne attitude, luckily Jensen Ackles embodies all of that.”

The Boys reunites Jensen Ackles with showrunner Eric Kripke, the creative force behind Supernatural.

“When I cast Jensen as Soldier Boy, the first thing I said was, ‘I’m most excited for you, because of the amazing process you’ll go through with LJ, our Super Suit designer.’ It took six months but the experience surpassed Jensen’s expectations,” explained Kripke. “LJ has made a work of art that tips its hat to the WWII Soldier Boy from the comics while taking it in a sleek new direction. And if you think the photos are cool, just wait till you see Jensen in action. It’s one of my very favorite suits. Also, now you can quit clogging my Twitter notifications with demands to see it.”

Ackles teased the supersuit’s reveal before it was released, tweeting, “Every dent, every scratch, every mark tells a story. A story that ends with me, winning.”

A Look Back at the Season 2 Plot, Courtesy of Amazon:

The Boys is an irreverent take on what happens when superheroes, who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians and as revered as Gods, abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. It’s the powerless against the super powerful as The Boys embark on a heroic quest to expose the truth about “The Seven,” and their formidable Vought backing.

The even more intense, more insane Season 2 finds The Boys on the run from the law, hunted by the Supes, and desperately trying to regroup and fight back against Vought. In hiding, Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon) and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) try to adjust to a new normal, with Butcher (Karl Urban) nowhere to be found. Meanwhile, Starlight (Erin Moriarty) must navigate her place in The Seven as Homelander (Antony Starr) sets his sights on taking complete control. His power is threatened with the addition of Stormfront (Aya Cash), a social media-savvy new Supe, who has an agenda of her own. On top of that, the Supervillain threat takes center stage and makes waves as Vought seeks to capitalize on the nation’s paranoia.

The Supes of The Seven also include Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), The Deep (Chace Crawford) and Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell).







